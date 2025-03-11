A revelation in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 14 could mean that death is soon to come for one of the main characters, especially considering past events in the series.

After gaining a rather large following when Season 1 was released, Fire Country fans had to endure a shortened Season 2 due to the Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes. However, Season 3 came back stronger than ever with new storylines, characters, and even a special appearance from one of Supernatural's biggest actors.

Throughout the CBS action drama's run, many have learned that it is no stranger to killing off important characters, making one Season 3 character's future on the show entirely up in the air.

Does Manny Die In Fire Country Season 3?

Fire Country viewers just had to deal with the shocking death of Jeff Gladstone's Birch in Season 3, Episode 13, but now, before the dust has even had a chance to settle, Kevin Alejandro's Manny could be on the chopping block as well.

Birch suffered from some sort of illness that mimicked a severe cold or the flu, but Episode 14 (titled "Death Trap") proved that his death was a bit more mysterious. A proper investigation wasn't ordered for his death and his body was quickly cremated, implying that there may be some foul play at hand.

However, the effects of his death are still haunting Three Rock, as it was revealed in the closing moments of Episode 14 that Manny now has contracted the same illness that took Birch's life.

By the end of the episode, Manny was already suffering from some of the same symptoms that Birch did before he shockingly passed away.

Manny's condition at the end of Episode 14 has many fans worried that he could die sometime soon, which would be shocking considering a major death just occurred in Episode 13.

However, it is entirely possible, and many are simply holding their breath while waiting for the next episode to reveal the latest update on Manny's status.

Is Manny Leaving Fire Country?

Kevin Alejandro's Manny is now at risk of being written out of Fire Country after contracting the same illness that seemingly killed Birch in Season 3, Episode 13.

However, it is more likely that Manny will use his symptoms to find out what really happened to Birch alongside Eve and uncover some sort of conspiracy that could affect all of Three Rock.

Alejandro has spoken about his role in Fire Country many times recently, and his words indicate that he will not be leaving the show in any capacity, meaning that he will almost definitely survive this encounter.

Fans of the show will still watch in worry as there is always a possibility that the rug could be pulled out from under everyone's feet (like it was when an important character shockingly died in Fire Country Season 2), but it seems like Manny getting sick is just the start of a major plotline that could last until the end of Season 3 and potentially beyond.

