South By Southwest Film and TV Festival's Seekers of Infinite Love is the perfect comedy for siblings. The movie follows two brothers and a sister who embark on a cross-country road trip to Kentucky with a de-programmer in order to save their sister, who has fallen prey to a cult leader's predatory practices.

While the movie does tackle some serious topics, it's generally a fun, light-hearted comedy that'll have audiences laughing throughout, even if it's a little underplayed at times.

The Direct was able to interview the cast and filmmakers of Seekers of Infinite Love on the red carpet premiere at SXSW 2026 in Austin, Texas, where we talked about the film's important subject matter, cults, and everyone's crazy road trip stories.

The list of artists we spoke with includes Fallout's Justin Theroux (Rick), Hannah Einbinder (Kayla), John Reynolds (Zack), and director/writer Victoria Strouse. Seekers of Infinite Love does not currently have a release date.

For more coverage from SXSW 2026, be sure to check out The Direct's interviews with the cast of Brian, starring William H. Macy and Randall Park.

Seekers of Infinite Love Stars Share Their Road Trip Stories

The Direct

Everyone's Been on a Road Trip, and Everyone Has a Story.

The Direct: "Do you have any crazy road trip stories?"

Justin Theroux: Craziest road trip story? Oh, I was on a road trip from LA to Austin, actually. And somewhere like between Marfa and Austin, me and my friend got a huge blowout, and he was on like edibles, and was completely useless, and we were in the middle of fucking nowhere, and he had eaten like 20 milligrams of edibles before this blowout, and when I really needed him to, like, help us organize, to get us out of this, like, desert environment, he was useless. And he was just kind of, like hanging around.

The Direct

Hannah Einbinder: I do. I have a couple. My college roommates and I went to Vegas one year on the night of the 30th of December instead of New Year's Eve, because we thought, like, oh, we'll just do it on the cheap. And we stayed in like, a really shitty hotel room, and the carpets were wet, and we were like, We're not gonna get a crazy meal. We're just gonna go to the Whole Foods hot bar and just do it a little thriftier... One of my roommates knew a club promoter, and we just, like, went there, and we all got food poisoning, and it was kind of like the scene from 'Bridesmaids.' So the car ride home was, like, we were just so deeply unwell, and it started to snow. And that was pretty crazy.

The Direct

John Reynolds: I don't know if anything crazy, but you know, I've gotten flat tires. I've driven through borderline tornadoes one time, guess it was crazy. I used to love road trips, so I took them a lot, and I prefer to drive rather than fly. One time, I thought I was, like, hallucinating and dying in an Airbnb in Santa Fe, but it was just a panic attack because I had too much caffeine on the road.

The Direct

Victoria Strouse: Yes, I was on the road once with my best friend going through the south, and we let ourselves get so hungry that we stopped at a restaurant, and it was closed, but there was food that they were clearing off the table, and I was so hungry that I ate an onion ring from someone else's plate. And my friend was like, that's disgusting, but I'm gonna do it too. And we both ate a stranger's onion ring... I felt proud. I felt proud of my survival skills.

The entire red carpet interviews can be seen below: