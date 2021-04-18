Marvel Fans Spot Avengers: Infinity War Location In New Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode

The shows and movies set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe take place all around...well, the universe. While most of the studio's stories were based on Earth at first, they quickly expanded to cover locations on far-off planets.

When it comes to filming locations, on the other hand, Marvel Studios sticks to a select few tried-and-true spots for the most part. These include London, Sydney, Los Angeles, and the city that has become the most synonymous with Marvel productions, Atlanta.

Given the supernatural and effects-heavy nature of most Marvel productions, a lot of the studio's filming tends to be done on sound stages. However, plenty of outdoor locations have also been used, particularly for projects that have been shot in Atlanta.

TWO MARVEL PROJECTS, ONE PARK

Reddit user create1ders recently posted about an observation they made about the most recent episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; a scene from Episode 5: "Truth" was filmed in the same location as a sequence from Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War

The Infinity War scene in question is the one in which Tony Stark and Peter Parker fight Cull Obsidian in a New York City park while Bruce Banner tries to turn into the Hulk in order to aid them.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The scene from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the one in which the Flag Smashers rally their supporters in a park.

Woodruff Park, Atlanta

The two scenes were filmed less than 100 yards apart in Atlanta's Woodruff Park, and the same signage from buildings surrounding the park is visible in both projects.

Both scenes are set in locations within New York but aren't particularly close to each other; Avengers: Infinity War's takes place in Washington Square Park, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's is set in Bryant Park.

A MULTI-MARVEL PURPOSE PARK

While Atlanta is a fairly large city, certain locations lend themselves to filming much better than others do, and Woodruff park seems to be one of those places that works out well for shooting shows and films.

These kinds of things are hard to un-see once someone has seen them, though, so it would have probably been best if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's scene was said to take place in Washington Square Park for continuity purposes. As is, it's a minor continuity error, but one that could have easily been avoided.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's finale will be available to stream on Disney+ April 23.