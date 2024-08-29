Why Did Facebook's App Icon Change Color?

iOS users are confused as the Facebook app icon has mysteriously changed color.

For years the Facebook app has remained the same white and blue the company is known for.

While small adjustments have been made as time has gone on, Facebook has been one of the few major apps to remain largely the same in its brand identity on a user's home screen (unlike the likes of Disney+, Netflix, and Instagram), making any minute change inherently turn heads.

Why Is the Facebook Logo Black Now?

Social media users are in a tizzy following a bizarre color change to the Facebook app icon on iPhone.

Certain iOS users are sharing reports online that the Facebook icon on their mobile devices has oddly changed from the traditional blue square with a white "F" in the middle to a black square with a blue "F."

No official word has been shared regarding why exactly the color change was pushed. However, the working theory is that the latest update to the Facebook app accidentally pushed the dark mode logo for the social network default by mistake.

Some users have also shared their icon is slightly different from the black on going around as well, posting images of a white Facebook square with a blue "F." This palette swap also likely has to do with the latest update pushed by Facebook on Thursday, August 29.

It is worth noting that this color swap is not affecting every iPhone user, but has been common among those who have installed both the latest Facebook app update as well as the recently released iOS 17.6.1.

This black logo's emergence likely has to do with preparation for the incoming full release of iOS 18 on iPhone.

One feature set to come to the latest update to Apple's mobile operating system will allow users to change the color of their app icons to match dark mode on their device.

The palette-swap tool has been a part of the iOS 18 Beta 3 for those with early access to the update with mixed results.

Apps with a uniform and simple look (like that of the Facebook app) have made the switch with ease; however, in the beta, more complex or colorful app icons have been failing to make the switch.

Facebook has yet to comment on the black app icons going around, but one can expect the social networking giant to release another small update to fix the color-switching bug.

Fans can expect the dark icon to return though upon the release of iOS 18, which is set to be announced sometime in mid-September.

The Facebook app is available now on the Apple App Store.