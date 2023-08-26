Marvel Rejected These 5 Designs for Eternals' Post-Credits Troll (Photos)

Multiple new pieces of concept art for Pip the Troll from Eternals’ mid-credits scene were recently revealed, showing designs that didn’t quite make the cut.

In a post-credits sequence from Marvel Studios’ 2021 movie Eternals, Makkari, Druig, and Thena were paid a visit by another member of their kind called Eros (played by pop music superstar Harry Styles in a surprising cameo). He was joined by Pip the Troll, voiced by well-known nerd Patton Oswalt.

Just about every originally created person, place, and thing in an MCU movie has gone through multiple rounds of design work, and not every element from this phase of creation makes it into the finished film.

Pip the Troll Concept Art Shows Passed-On Designs

The new book Marvel Studios’ Eternals: The Art of the Movie contains an in-depth look at all the designs, used and unused, that went into making Eternals. Included in its pages is a record of the conceptual art behind Pip the Troll’s on-screen look. Here are five rejected designs for Eros’ small-sized sidekick.

Firstly, for reference’s sake, the below image is a screengrab from the official release of the movie.

Marvel Studios

The following appears to have been a piece that was turned in shortly before Pip’s visuals were finalized, as many of the key elements are present and he looks very similar to the official film version:

Marvel Studios

This piece shows Pip with a smirk on his face and a slightly receding hairline. He also looks vaguely Judge Reinhold-ish.

Marvel Studios

The art below is extremely close to the previous one, just with a fuller head of hair and different clothes.

Marvel Studios

This one is an iteration of the character who looks like he’d be at home in an intergalactic biker bar. It almost seems to take some cues from DC’s Lobo or Nori the Dwarf from Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy.

Marvel Studios

Then there’s an alternate take on the above that gives Pip more clothes and a facial structure that’s somewhat reminiscent of the Hulk.

Marvel Studios

The following four images seem to more-or-less represent the final, completely approved look for Pip the Troll that would go on to show up in the film.

A good look at Pip’s full character model can be seen in this piece, including all the minute details of his costume.

Marvel Studios

Pip smiles for the camera in this (extremely) close-up image of his face and head.

Marvel Studios

A profile shot. Note how the spots on his skin and his scruffy beard help to convey the character’s frat boy-esque personality as seen in the movie.

Marvel Studios

When audiences meet Pip, he’s swigging from a flagon of… something. This is a detailed piece showing exactly what his beverage container looked like. The face sculpted into it looks a little like Thor’s pal Korg.

Marvel Studios

Will Pip (And Eros) Return to the MCU?

Eternals came out in theaters some time ago in late 2021. Since then, there have been extremely few references to the movie’s characters and events in other MCU projects.

Eros and Pip’s inclusion might have seemed like a bit of stunt casting to get audience members’ butts in cinema seats (It was Harry Styles, after all.) So it might be easy to think for some that Marvel has no further intentions to use the two characters in upcoming movies, shows, or specials.

However, Nate Moore, a producer on Eternals, has gone on record to reassure fans that yes, the studio has more plans for Eros. And with Eros will likely come Pip as well, given that the Troll seems to act as a hype man of sorts for the red-and-silver-clad Eternal.

Now, where exactly the duo makes their comeback remains to be seen. Development on an Eternals sequel seems like it’s continuously up in the air without any firm word on whether or not it could happen.

For now, though, fans can relive Pip the Troll’s introduction in Marvel Studios’ Eternals, which is available to stream on Disney+ and to purchase wherever movies are sold.