Emilia Clarke Kills Her Enemies In Brutal New Marvel Clip (Video)

Emilia Clarke's G'iah is alive and well, taking fatal aim in a new Secret Invasion Episode 5 clip.

After meeting her (presumed) demise at the end of Episode 3, Clarke's G'iah was revealed to have become a Super Skrull and recovered quickly with the help of Extremis.

With Talos' daughter back from the dead and Gravik believing she's gone, G'iah is a loose canon headed into the final two episodes of Disney+'s Secret Invasion.

Emilia Clarke Opens Fire in New Clip

Disney+

In a new exclusive sneak peek titled "Home Security," Nick Fury's house is under attack by unknown gunmen (possibly Skrulls or even the U.S. military).

Defended by Charlayne Woodard's Priscilla and Emilia Clarke's G'iah, both begin to send the home intruders into the afterlife.

Utilizing a shotgun, G'iah puts down several of the men in a series of sizzling shots. After reloading, she hits one directly in the torso, flinging the fool back and leaving a blood stain on the wall.

Disney+

Switching between a few handheld weapons, the two women fend off the attack nicely. The clip ends with them having seemingly won the battle, but the Secret Invasion war is still underway.

Disney+

The full clip can be seen below:

A Blood-Soaked Penultimate Episode?

Following Talos' death at the hand of Gravik at the end of Episode 4, once G'iah hears the news, all bets are off.

Idealistically, Emilia Clarke's character sides more with the new Skrull regime, but after discovering that their leader stabbed her dad to death, that could change things.

To keep the stakes high, hopefully, Ben Mendelsohn's Talos remains dead, as that could work as an interesting motivation for both G'iah and Nick Fury.

Conflict is on its way, including Hulk-like Skrulls, a nuclear bomb threat, and an MCU veteran matchup between Samuel L. Jackson and Don Cheadle.

Secret Invasion Episode 5 premieres on Wednesday, July 19.