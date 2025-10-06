Former Frodo Baggins star Elijah Wood may have teased some epic cameos coming to the 2027 Lord of the Rings movie, The Hunt for Gollum, during a recent convention appearance. The upcoming Lord of the Rings film will be directed by series veteran Andy Serkis, based on the appendices of J.R.R. Tolkien's original literary epic. Several big names from franchise past have already been confirmed for the movie, including Sir Ian McKellen's return as Gandalf the Grey and Elijah Wood as his rambunctious hobbit, Frodo.

During an appearance at Mexico's DesertCon, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum star Elijah Wood teased the 20207 Lord of the Rings movie, potentially hinting at "so many" cameos set to be a part of its sprawling plot. In a video captured by a fan in attendance (via Asi SoyTv) at the Monterrey-based convention, Wood can be heard praising the film for the "continuity" it will have behind-the-scenes:

"Well, I can't say anything about that. I know a great deal about it. I've read it. It's really good. There are some wonderful people involved. The thing that is so exciting is that it is really getting the creative band back together. The brain trust behind 'Lord of the Rings,' Fran, Peter, Philippa, they are heavily involved. And then, the same production designers. It is going to be shot in New Zealand. So, it is going to carry with it such continuity with so many people who are a part of 'Lord of the Rings,' and I am really excited about that. It feels like getting that old machine up and running again with all of the right people."

This has led some to believe that it will be more than just Frodo and Gandalf making their grand return in the 2027 blockbuster, and there may be other classic Lord of the Rings cameos set to appear.

The Hunt for Gollum was previously slated for December 2026 but (as revealed to The Direct earlier this year by director Andy Serkis) has since been bumped to December 2027. Wood, Serkis, and McKellen have been confirmed to return as their classic Lord of the Rings characters, and production is expected to ramp up in the new year in New Zealand.

Who Else Could Appear in The Hunt for Gollum?

While Elijah Wood was rather cryptic in his description of The Hunt for Gollum, this 'getting the band back together' mentality of the movie that he described could mean big things for the movie's Middle-earth-based cast.

In the appendices, the 2027 Lord of the Rings film will seemingly feature several key characters from the mainline trilogy in prominent roles.

The story follows Gandalf's quest to find Gollum after he hears that he may be providing information about the One Ring to the evil Sauron. Gandalf turns to the brave Aragorn (played by Viggo Mortensen in The Lord of the Rings movies) for this effort.

Given Aragorn's prominence in the story, it would not be surprising if Mortensen returned as the fierce human warrior in the new movie. The other big-name character from the franchise that appears in the source material is Arwen (Liv Tyler), the half-elf daughter of Lord Elrond and Aragorn's love interest. If the new movie closely follows the source material, those two characters should appear. However, it may take some creative liberties.

One name that is notably absent from the original Hunt for Gollum story is Frodo. Seeing as Elijah Wood is returning for the project, perhaps fans will also get to see more members of the Fellowship, such as John Rhys-Davies' Gimli and Orlando Bloom's Legolas.

