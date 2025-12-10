Hunt For Gollum Will Reportedly Recast One Major Lord of The Rings Character

According to a new report, the upcoming Hunt for Gollum film will recast one major Lord of the Rings character. In 2027, fans will be ushered back into the world of Middle-earth by way of a new movie set in the iconic fantasy realm. The new film, directed by franchise alum Andy Serkis, is set to be a prequel to the beloved LOTR trilogy and will see several big-name stars from the movies return to their roles for another adventure.

These returning names include Sir Ian McKellen as the venerable Gandalf the Grey and Elijah Wood as plucky Hobbit hero Frodo Baggins. Other fan favorites from the original Peter Jackson Rings films, such as Orlando Bloom, have expressed interest in returning, but nothing has been confirmed.

One name who will seemingly not appear in the 2027 fantasy blockbuster is Viggo Mortensen. Mortensen previously played the human ranger Aragorn in the original Lord of the Rings films; however, the actor will reportedly be recast for Hunt for Gollum. According to Knight Edge Media, New Line Cinema will bring in a new actor to play Aragorn in the film.

Director Andy Skeris has reportedly already met with several actors to bring the character to life, but no final decision on who will play the iconic heir of Isildur has been made.

Mortensen previously expressed interest in returning as his LOTR character (via Instagram), even suggesting that the use of de-aging technology could make him look more time-appropriate for the movie's place on the franchise timeline (around and before Fellowship of the Ring):

"I haven't yet explored that. I know what the idea of it is. I'm not sure technically how they would pull it off. But, knowing Peter Jackson, his team, and Andy Serkis, these are very clever and inventive people. And 'Lord of the Rings,' I saw people solving all sorts of problems all the time and doing thinga that you thought, 'How are they going to do that in this place?' And they would find a way to do that. So, who knows? I mean, I'm open to it, sure. I had a good experience working on that big, huge adventure."

The Hunt for Gollum is set to come to theaters on December 17, 2027 (after previously being dated for 2026). The new film, set in the world of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, will tell an untold chapter of the Middle-earth story as a ragtag group hunts and captures the devious keeper of the One Ring, Gollum. Andy Serkis will direct the upcoming blockbuster, as well as returning to his Lord of the Rings role as the movie's titular Stoor Hobbit.

Thus far, Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood are the only two other names officially announced for the project. Production is expected to get started in New Zealand in mid-2026.

Why Would Hunt For Gollum Recast Aragorn?

New Line Cinema

Thus far, Hunt for Gollum has been branded as something of a 'getting the band back together' moment for the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, with many of the same names from the original films returning to Middle-earth both in front of and behind the camera.

Because of this, many fans had assumed names like Viggo Mortensen and Orlando Bloom were shoe-ins to reprise their roles from the first LOTR trilogy. However, that does not seem to be the case.

Mortensen's recasting will likley come as a shock to fans around the globe. Mortensen's Aragorn is one of the most iconic characters in fantasy movie history, so bringing in a new actor to take on such a role feels like a high-risk proposition.

It also raises some questions. If names like Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood are coming back, then why not Mortensen?

Well, there may be a specific story reason for the move. Hunt for Gollum is supposedly set around the time of Fellowship of the Ring, a movie that was released 24 years ago. While characters like Frodo and Gandalf have a timeless look, allowing their actors to step right back into the role, it could be hard to get Mortensen back looking like his very human Lord of the Rings character after all this time.