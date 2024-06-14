Elden Ring DLC Release Time Gets Officially Confirmed by Studio

Ahead of Elden Ring's impending DLC release, developers From Software confirmed the exact time fans can expect to jump into the action.

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has been a long time coming after first being announced in February 2023.

The upcoming DLC add-on will include a whole new region for gamers to explore, including bosses to take down, weapons to collect, and secrets to uncover.

[ Elden Ring DLC Release Date, Updates and Everything We Know ]

Elden Ring DLC Release Time Confirmed

From Software

Fans finally know the exact release time for Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

One week ahead of the expansion's Friday, June 21 release date, From Software (the development team behind the epic RPG) posted on the official Elden Ring X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing when gamers in various territories can expect to jump in.

Those on PC (at least stateside) will be first to get access to the add-on content, with the release coming a whole six hours before that of its console counterpart in some regions.

This is because, instead of coming out at a specific unique time in a particular territory (like with the game's console release), the PC DLC launch will go live at the same time across the world.

The DLC will drop at 9 p.m. PT/midnight ET on Thursday, June 20, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. However, it will be available at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on PC.

A full list of release times and regions can be seen below:

United States - Pacific Time

Console - June 20, 9 p.m. PT

PC - June 20, 3 p.m. PT

United States - Eastern Time

Console - June 21, midnight a.m. ET

PC - June 20, 6 p.m. ET

United Kingdom - British Standard Time

Console - June 21, midnight a.m. BST

PC - June 20, 11 p.m. BST

Japan - Japan Standard Time

Console - June 21, midnight a.m. JST

PC - June 21, 7 a.m. JST

Australia - Australian Eastern Standard Time

Console - June 21, midnight AEST

PC - June 21, 8 a.m. AEST

Those looking to pre-load the Shadow of the Erdtree content can do so 48 hours before the expansion goes live in any given territory.

What To Know Before the Elden Ring DLC

Before heading back into The Worlds Between in the Shadow of the Erdtree Elden Ring DLC there are a few things fans should know.

Getting into the content itself is not as easy as selecting a new option in the menu or walking to a different location upon loading up the game.

There are a few requirements needed to enter into the gauntlet that will be the DLC expansion.

Players will have to have defeated the bosses, Radahn and Mohg, before getting access to the content. These are two battles that come roughly two-thirds of the way through a typical playthrough.

If a New Game+ file has been started then players will have to yet again defeat the two fearsome foes same as it would be the first way through a vanilla save file.

Once Radahn and Mohg have been slain and their runes collected, fans have to touch the Withered Arm in Mohg's battle arena to open a portal to the Land of Shadows where the DLC content takes place.

When finally in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion content, fans are reportedly in for a treat.

According to early impressions coming out of various preview events for the game, the upcoming DLC is something to behold.

It features an entirely new region that equates to about a quarter of the size of the vanilla game's open-world map and features all sorts of new enemies to encounter.

Also on the docket are wholly new weapons and playstyles for fans to master including a new martial arts-style hand-to-hand weapon.

The exact number of new bosses has not been confirmed in the DLC, but it is expected to take somewhere around 15-30 hours for fans to work their way through.

This is thanks to not only some of the new Legacy Dungeon environments the game features but also the new expanded and more varied caves and catacombs that were not present in the original game.

Like the base game, exploration will reportedly be key in this new addition to the critically acclaimed 2022 hit, with From Software making it worthwhile to check around every digital nook and cranny in their vast open world.

The Shadow of the Erdtree Elden Ring DLC releases on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on Friday, June 21.

Read more about gaming on The Direct:

New Fable 4 Release Window Target Revealed By Xbox Insider

Overwatch 2 Season 11: Release Date, Patch Notes and Everything We Know

Destiny 2: Here's How to Get Exotic Class Items - Guide for Dual Destiny Mission

Suicide Squad Season 2 Leaked Characters - Kill the Justice League DLC Rumors Explained