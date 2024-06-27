Without the proper talismans, beating Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC final boss, Radahn, Promised Consort, can be a tall task.

Elden Ring and the rest of From Software's Soulsborne catalog have been no strangers to difficult boss fights, with the entire franchise seemingly being based on just how far one can push themselves to overcome a challenge on-screen.

That signature level of difficulty though may have gone a bit far in Elden Ring's DLC as players are getting stuck trying to kill the expansion's final boss Radahn.

The Best Talismans for the Elden Ring DLC Radahn Fight

Luckily for those who have gotten stuck at the final boss fight with Radahn, Promised Consort, in Elden Ring's DLC, From Software has a set of specific talismans that can make the epic bout a whole lot easier.

Talismans are equipable items that provide various stat boosts and benefits in-game. These unique accessories can be found throughout the world of Elden Ring, including several exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

The most important thing in the new Radahn fight is surviving. Radahn (and in phase 2 Radahn and Miquella combined) hit hard and fast for both physical and holy damage. The best way for players to win is to equip talismans that help with their defense and healing.

Below is a list of the best talismans to take into the Radahn, Promised Consort fight:

Golden Braid (Essential)

Elden Ring

Golden Braid is a brand new talisman introduced in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC that boosts holy damage negation to the absolute max. This is essential for the final fight, greatly decreasing the damage of Miquella's holy beam attacks during the final boss's second phase.

The Golden Braid can be found on a corpse inside the truck of the large tree in Shaman Village in the Scaduview region of the map. [Map Location]

Dragoncrest Greatsheild Talisman (Essential)

Elden Ring

The Dragoncrest Greatsheild Talisman is also a must for the Radahn fight. This useful item decreases physical damage by 20%, which can help lessen the severity of some of the heavier sword attacks of Radahn.

The Dragoncrest Greatsheild Talisman is located in a chest on the base Elden Ring map, being found on an elevated platform inside the large building in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. [Map Location]

Crimson Seed Talisman +1 (Near Essential)

Elden Ring

While not an absolute must to have to take on Radahn, Promised Consort, the Crimson Seed Talisman +1 makes the fight a bit easier. This accessory boosts the amount of healing done by Flasks of Crimson Tears by 30% with the +1 upgrade.

The reason to bring this talisman along is simple, the more one can heal, the better chance they have at surviving longer.

The +1 variant of the Crimson Seed Talisman is found in the center of the Finger Ruins of Rhia in the new Land of Shadow from the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Players must have the Hole-Laden necklace from the Count Ymir sidequest in order to get this talisman. [Map Location]

Two-Headed Turtle Talisman (Encouraged)

Elden Ring

Another new talisman added in Shadow of the Erdtree that can make one's fight with Radahn a bit easier is the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman.

This item greatly raises stamina recovery speed, which seeing as there will be plenty of moving quickly and dodging during the DLC's final boss, the faster one can recover stamina, the better.

The Two-Headed Turtle Talisman can be picked up in a cave beneath a waterfall just east of Rivermouth Cave. [Map Location]

Great-Jar Arsenal (Encouraged)

Elden Rng

Great-Jar Arsenal is not essential to beat Radahn but is highly encouraged. This Talisman improves the player's maximum Equip Load by 19%, allowing for better armor to be equipped for the battle, thus lowering the maximum damage Radahn and Miquella can inflict.

Great-Jar Arsenal is offered as a reward for completing The Great-Jar's challenge in Dragonbarrow (northern Caelid). This sidequest sees the player take on three duelists without dying back-to-back-to-back. [Map Location]

Erdtree's Favor +2 (Encouraged)

Elden Ring

For those looking for a bunch of smaller stat buffs, Erdtree's Favor +2 is the way to go. This upgraded variant of the Erdtree's Favor offers the player an increase in HP by 4%, Stamina by 10%, and Equip Load by 8.0%. It is a great alternative for players not opting for the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman and Great-Jar Arsenal.

The +2 variant of Erdtree's Favor is sitting as a collectible item on a tree branch in the large courtyard in Leyndell, Ashen Capital. [Map Location]

Shard of Alexander (Depends on Build)

Elden Ring

Depending on a player's build the Shard of Alexander can also greatly help in the Shadow of the Erdtree final fight. This accessory boosts the attack power of Skills by 15%, meaning if one's build is centered on using Weapon Skills then this could noticeably up one's damage output on a foe like Radahn.

The Shard of Alexander is a reward for completing the Iron Fist Alexander questline the base Elden Ring game. [Map Location]

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.