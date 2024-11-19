Downton Abbey Season 7: Will More Episodes Ever Come Out?

After six seasons and two feature films, new rumors of a Downtown Abbey Season 7 have fans questioning if the hit British drama intends to continue.

Created by Julian Fellowes, Downtown Abbey aired on PBS from 2011 through 2015 and followed the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants beginning with the sinking of the Titanic and through the 1920s.

Is There a Season 7 of Downton Abbey?

Focus Features

Social media posts claiming Downtown Abbey Season 7 is in production have gone viral on Facebook, spurring speculation of whether the Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery-led drama has been revived.

But despite the rumors, there has been no official confirmation of a Downton Abbey Season 7; and the images used in the social media posts are actually promotional images from the 2022 movie, Downtown Abbey: A New Era.

However, just because the rumors of a seventh season aren't true, that doesn't mean the option is off the table.

In 2023, Downton Abbey creator and writer Julian Fellowes admitted to TalkRadio (via TheSun) that he's no longer "making permanent statements about whether it's gone:"

"I have said goodbye to 'Downton' so many times, and I have written the last scene about six or seven times. Now I’ve got out of the habit of making permanent statements whether it's gone. It just gives me a lot of pleasure that so many people enjoyed it, so to feel that you created a show that cheers people up and they had a good time with it, I love that."

Still, even though there's no Season 7 just yet, more Downtown Abbey is confirmed for the big screen.

Downtown Abbey 3 Headed to Theaters in 2025

On May 13, 2024, Deadline reported Downtown Abbey 3 was officially in production with most of the original cast returning to their roles, including Billions star Paul Giamatti who's reprising his Season 4 cameo as Cora's brother Harold Levinson (check out the Billions Season 7 cast here).

Simon Curtis who directed 2022's Downtown Abbey: A New Era is also set to return.

While plot details are still under wraps, the previous film was set in the late 1920s and concluded with the passing of Maggie Smith's iconic Dowager Countess. Smith's absence is sure to be noteworthy in the third film, especially since the famed actress also passed away in September.

As for Downtown Abbey 3's timeline, the question is whether Julian Fellowes will continue to explore the late 1920s or focus on the Crawley family navigating a new decade: the 1930s.

Downton Abbey 3 is currently set to release on September 12, 2025.

Seasons 1-6 of Downton Abbey are available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.