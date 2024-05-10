Doctor Who is setting out for a fresh start in 2024 as it begins its tenure on Disney+ everywhere except the UK & Ireland where it will continue to release on BBC iPlayer. Its arrival comes with a fresh cast of characters and actors.

Every Main Cast Member of Doctor Who 2024

The full list of major cast membes in the first two episodes of Doctor Who Season 1 (2024), "Space Babies" and "The Devil's Chord," is explored below with details of every character and actor featured:

Ncuti Gatwa - 15th Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa heads up the cast of Doctor Who's 2024 season as the 15th Doctor, the latest incarnation of the regenerating Time Lord who tookover the role from David Tennant in 2023's 60th anniversary specials.

The Doctor has been played by over a dozen actors over the years, each bringing their own personality and traits to the Gallifreyan traveller. The latest comes full of joy, compassion, and love as he kickstarts his adventures through time and space.

Gatwa is best known for playing Eric in Sex Education, but he also took to theaters as one of Barbie's Kens and had a major role in Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air.

Millie Gibson - Ruby Sunday

Wherever the Doctor goes, only one thing is for certain - he will have a modern-day British girl beside him. That stays true going into 2024's Doctor Who season as Millie Gibson enters the fray as Ruby Sunday.

"The Church on Ruby Road" set the stage for a mystery involving Ruby's search for her birth mother who abandoned her as a baby on Christmas Day. That mystery appears placed to form the basis for the new season's ongoing story.

Ruby Sunday is played by 19-year-old Millie Gibson, who was best known before Doctor Who for her role in British soap Coronation Street.

Robert Strange - The Bogeyman

The Bogeyman is the terrifying monster who haunts the Doctor, Ruby, and the space babies in the Doctor Who premiere. The creature was described by the Doctor as a "living sneeze" made out of literal snot to scare the babies.

The villain is played by Robert Strange, who has brought other creatures to life in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and past episodes of Doctor Who.

Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps & Shola Olaitan-Ajiboye - Poppy

Poppy is the captain of the baby farm featured in "Space Babies" and the leader of the young crew who run the station. Poppy and each of the babies are brought to life by two actors - an on-screen baby and another child to offer the voice.

Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps is the name of the baby who plays Poppy, while Shola Olaitan-Ajiboye was the one to offer the voice.

Mason McCumskey & Sami Amber - Eric

Eric was one of the babies featured in "Space Babies" who led the farm and bravely decided to face off against the terrifying Bogeyman.

Mason McCumskey brings Eric to life and the voiceover is delivered by Sami Amber, who has past credits in Ted Lasso and The Walk-In.

Golda Rosheuvel - Jocelyn Sancerre

Jocelyn Sancerre was the on-site accountant for the baby farm visited by the Doctor and Ruby in "Space Babies." After the ship was abandoned, Jocelyn watched over the babies for six years and communicated over speakerphone as their anonymous nanny,

The role is played by Golda Rosheuvel, who has featured in Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte, and Dune: Part One. She has one previous credit in the Whoniverse thanks to the spin-off series Torchwood in which she had two minor roles.

Michelle Greenidge - Carla Sunday

Michelle Greenidge made her Doctor Who debut in "The Church on Ruby Road" as Carla Sunday, the foster mother to the Doctor's latest companion. Carla will be a recurring character across the coming season, and her second appearance came in "Space Babies" as Ruby called her from across time and paid a visit home.

Greenidge has past credits in After Life, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and more.

Angela Wynter - Cherry Sunday

Carla Sunday's elderly mother Cherry will have a recurring role in the coming episodes of Doctor Who. She appeared toward the end of "Space Babies" as the Doctor and Ruby took a trip back to Bristol to visit her family in the TARDIS.

Cherry Sunday is played by 66-year-old Angela Wynter, who has appeared in over 400 episodes of the long-running British soap EastEnders.

Jinkx Monsoon - Maestro

Going into Doctor Who's newest season, Jinkx Monsoon was billed as playing "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet," and they did not dissapoint. Maestro arrived as the all-powerful controller of music and part of the godlike legions that Neil Patrick Harris' Toymaker promsied were coming in the 60th anniversary specials.

Monsoon is best known as the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5, with other credits in Here & Queer and Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake.

Jeremy Limb - Timothy Drake

Jeremy Limb made a short-lived appearance as Timothy Drake, a 1960s music teacher one to finally play the Devil's Chord and release Maestro.

Limb has previously appeared in the British iteration of Ghosts with other credits in Miranda and The Death of Stalin.

Kit Rakusen - Henry Arbinger

Henry Arbinger was seemingly the child of Maestro (having reffered to them as "daddy") who brought about the return of the musical devil, serving as the harbinger for their arrival in the universe.

Before Doctor Who, Rakusen featured in The Famous Five and Foundation.

George Caple - Paul McCartney

As the Doctor and Ruby Sunday took a drip back to the 1960s for a musical adventure in "The Devil's Chord," the duo came face-to-face with all four members of the legendary band The Beatles (although none of their songs were featured).

First up comes Paul McCartney, who played the bass guitair and juggled songwriting and lead vocal duties with John Lennon.

George Caple plays McCartney after previous roles in Doctors, Tin Star, and a guest role as another character in a past episode of Doctor Who.

Chris Mason - John Lennon

Next on The Beatles roster is John Lennon, the founder, co-lead vocalist, and rhythmn guatist of the iconic '60s rock band.

Chris Mason brings Lennon to Doctor Who after roles in Broadchurch, Riverdale, Legend, and more.

Philip Davies - George Harrison

George Harrison was the lead guitarist for the Beatles, often called "the quiet Beatle" for his often shy personality and his usual place in the background.

Harrison is played by Philip Davies, who has his only previous credit in the short film Lazy Bones.

James Hoyles - Ringo Starr

Alongside Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr is one of the two surviving members of the Beatles, best known as the drummer for the rock band.

Ringo Starr actor James Hoyles only has one prior credit which came in the drama short film Unseen.

Josie Sedgwick-Davies - Cilla Black

Another 1960s singer with a close connection to the Beatles was the late Cilla Black, who catches a quick cameo during "The Devil's Chord."

Black is played in 2024's Doctor Who by Josie Sedgwick-Davies, who recently appeared in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Susan Twist - Tea Lady

Susan Twist had a minor role in "The Devil's Chord" and an anonymous tea lady who served the Doctor and Ruby Sunday. In any normal case this role would be far from notable and likely ommited from this very article. However, this marks Twist's third Doctor Who performance of this new era with a fourth on the way shortly.

Twist played Mrs. Merridew in "Wild Blue Yonder," a concertgoer in "The Church on Ruby Road," and now a tea lady in "The Devil's Chord." She has also been listed on the offical BBC cast list for the next episode, "Boom," as simply "Ambulance."

Her recurring appearances have sparked theories on how her characters may be connected and how she may tie into the season's larger mystery.

Doctor Who is streaming now on Disney+.

