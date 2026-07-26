Disney's Star Wars Movie Failures Can Finally Be Fixed With These 4 Film Adaptations

A galaxy far, far away is in turmoil, and it's not the Empire's fault this time. Lucasfilm's latest movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, opened lower than expected, bringing home just north of $100 million at the domestic box office over its four-day opening weekend. And its second weekend wasn't any kinder, as two low-budget horror films, Obsession and The Backrooms, knocked it down to the number three spot and helped it set some unfortunate Star Wars records.

The unfortunate reality is that The Mandalorian & Grogu is far from the first Star Wars movie to miss its mark. Solo: A Star Wars Story also struggled to reel in cash back in 2018, ending its theatrical run just under $400 million, making it the lowest-grossing movie in the franchise's history. Fans just didn't connect with Ron Howard's version of the galactic outlaw, and they felt empowered to speak with their wallets after the controversy surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Of course, Rian Johnson's lone Star Wars project ignited debates all across the internet, mostly because of its depiction of Luke Skywalker. When the hero that fans had waited decades to see on the big screen again failed to meet expectations, the final nail was driven into the sequel trilogy's critical coffin.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker did well enough for itself at the box office, grossing $1.077 billion. However, critics and fans panned it, complaining about its disjointed story and shameless cameos. It was clear after the credits rolled on the final showing of the movie in theaters that Lucasfilm needed a break from making movies.

The company's TV division flourished at the start of the 2020s. The powers that be could do no wrong as they worked on projects like The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7, and the critically acclaimed Star Wars: Andor, which became such a hit that people preferred to stream it over any other project on Star Wars Day 2026 (via THR).

Sadly, shows like Andor don't grow on trees. And there's also no guarantee that Lucasfilm will ever return to its glory days on the big screen. But what the company can do is go back to playing to its strengths, which could include adapting a few stories that are sure to light a fire under the fanbase.

Star Wars Films That Feel Like Surefire Hits At The Box Office

Heir to the Empire Starring Luke Skywalker

Lucasfilm

One of the reasons fans feel let down by The Mandalorian & Grogu is that it's a detour from the story the Disney+ shows set up. The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett all crossed over, allowing the lead characters to cross paths and build rapport. It really felt like a major event was on the way that would see Din Djarin, Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, and all their allies team up to defeat Grand Admiral Thrawn or another villain.

That sort of project might have been in the works, but it seemingly got scrapped in favor of The Mandalorian & Grogu. Clearly, that decision was a mistake. But it's not too late to set things right, especially if Luke Skywalker, who has made a couple of Disney+ appearances, gets first billing.

In the Heir to the Empire book by Timothy Zahn, which focused on Thrawn's exploits, Luke led the charge against him. Lucasfilm can breathe new life into an Expanded Universe story while simultaneously making it up to fans who felt duped by the sequel trilogy.

The Old Republic

Lucasfilm

The only thing Star Wars fans are as protective of as Luke Skywalker's image is the Old Republic. Made popular by an early 2000s video game series, this era featured the Jedi and Sith at the height of their powers and turned characters like Revan into icons.

After the Disney merger, bits and pieces of the Old Republic have been made canon. But the House of Mouse has largely ignored it and decided to pour all of its resources into the High Republic, an era that connects directly to the prequel trilogy. Despite not featuring any familiar names for moviegoers, the Old Republic is still beloved across the globe, and bringing it to the big screen could be just what the doctor ordered for a galaxy far, far away.

Darth Vader Solo Movie

Lucasfilm

Prior to Disney taking control of Star Wars, Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, had six movies dedicated to his story about bringing balance to the Force. Since then, though, he's been a role player, making significant yet minor appearances in projects not about him.

The goal, obviously, is not to overuse Star Wars' most important character. But every time he shows up, whether it's when he's fighting his former master or getting the drop on Maul, the appeal of a solo project intensifies. There is a two-decade span between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope that Lucasfilm could mine for a story that lets the Sith Lord loose while setting the stage for his eventual redemption.

Rogue Two

Lucasfilm

Andor had an intensity that is lacking from so many other Star Wars projects because it had real stakes. A fan-favorite dropped dead every other episode, a move it borrowed from its predecessor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Luckily for Lucasfilm, there's a way to double-dip in the doomed crew department. Like the first Death Star, the second one had plans that needed to be stolen. Mon Mothma revealed in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi that "many Bothans died" retrieving them. That story has yet to play out in live-action, so it's as good an option as any for Star Wars' next big swing in theaters.