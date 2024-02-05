Demon Slayer Movie 2024 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

The critically-allclaimed anime, Demon Slayer, will return to theaters in 2024 before releasing Season 4 online.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train was released in the United States three years ago. It was a massive hit, earning $49.8 million in North America and $507.1 million worldwide.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training is prepping to open in theaters, giving fans their first look at the next arc in the beloved anime.

When Is Demon Slayer’s 2024 Movie Releasing?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

General audiences can watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training in theaters on Thursday, February 22. While the movie technically opens in North America on Friday, February 23, early screenings are available.

In addition to standard theaters, the 2024 Demon Slayer movie will also be available on some IMAX screens, according to The Wrap.

Its global premiere in New York City, New York is on Saturday, February 10. On February 22, Demon Slayer will also open in Australia, Italy, Mexico, and many more countries.

The United Kingdom premiere date is February 23, and there is currently no date listed for India.

Where To Buy Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training Tickets

For those looking to plan a trip to the theater ahead of time, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training tickets are now on sale.

On the official Demon Slayer tickets website, fans can find showtimes at their local theaters. Tickets are also available through websites or apps like AMC, Regal, or Fandango.

Several screenings are still available to purchase tickets during its New York City premiere on Saturday, February 10. Tickets are currently on sale through the official website, with subbed (Japanese) and dubbed (English) options.

Who’s Cast in Demon Slayer’s 2024 Movie?

Japanese voice actor Natsuki Hanae has played the main character of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, since the anime began in 2019.

Hanae's performance as Tanjiro is a strength of the show, winning the 2020 Most Popular Voice Actor of the Year at the Anime Grand Prix awards.

Here are all the actors (both English and Japanese) featured in the 2024 Demon Slayer film and who they are voicing (JP - Japanese; ENG - English):

Tanjiro Kamado - Natsuki Hanae (JP) & Zach Aguilar (ENG)

Nezuko Kamado - Akari Kitō (JP) & Abby Trott (ENG)

Zenitsu Agatsuma - Hiro Shimono (JP) & Aleks Le (ENG)

Inosuke Hashibira - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (JP) & Bryce Papenbrook (ENG)

Tengen Uzui - Katsuyuki Konishi (JP) & Ray Chase (ENG)

Shinobu Kocho - Saori Hayami (JP) & Erika Harlacher (ENG)

Muichiro Tokito - Kengo Kawanishi (JP) & Griffin Burns (ENG)

Mitsuri Kanroji - Kana Hanazawa (JP) & Kira Buckland (ENG)

Obanai Iguro - Kenichi Suzumura (JP) & Erik Scott Kimerer (ENG)

Sanemi Shinazugawa - Tomokazu Seki (JP) & Kaiji Tang (ENG)

Gyomei Himejima - Tomokazu Sugita (JP) & Crispin Freeman (ENG)

Giyu Tomioka - Takahiro Sakurai (JP) & Johnny Yong Bosch (ENG)

What Will Happen in Demon Slayer’s 2024 Movie?

Picking up where the series left off, the 2024 Demon Slayer film will begin with Episode 11 from the Swordsmith Village Arc, focusing on the intense showdown between Tanjiro and Upper Four, Hantengu, and Nezuko's successful battle against sunlight.

It will then dive into Episode 1 of the Hashira Training Arc, depicting the Hashira's training initiation for the upcoming final confrontation with the antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji.

One of the aspects of Demon Slayer that makes it such a popular anime is its animation style by the Japanese studio Ufotable. Especially when extending that onto the big screen (including IMAX), it's a visual treat for fans.

Anticipation for the Hashira Training Arc is high, as fans expect it to maintain and potentially exceed the visual standards set by previous installments.

Although the exact unfolding of the season remains uncertain, viewers can take comfort in that it will be a visually stunning experience, continuing Ufotable's legacy.

The official trailer teases what audiences can expect in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training, releasing in theaters on Thursday, February 22.