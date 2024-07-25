Deadpool & Wolverine's credits featured a tribute to Ray Chan, which has left many wondering who exactly he was.

Marvel Studios has been no stranger to eulogizing those who once shared a connection to the super-powered brand on the big screen.

Over the years fans have seen tributes to major names in the MCU story like comic book legend Stan Lee and Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman among others.

Who Is Ray Chan from Deadpool & Wolverine?

A touching tribute to Ray Chan is turning heads during the credits for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The tribute dedicates the film "to the memory of Raymond Chan," calling his contributions to the movie "a gift:"

"This film is dedicated to the memory of Raymond Chan. Ray was our anchor being. His contribution to this film and so many others was a gift which was never taken for granted and will never be forgotten. We’ll miss you, Ray."

This has left some confused as Chan is not a name that has come up frequently in the conversation surrounding the film or the MCU at large.

However, Chan contributed significantly to the crafting of the super-powered franchise, serving as the Supervising Art Director on several Marvel Studios films.

He started his work on the series in 2013 with Thor: The Dark World, imprinting his vision on the franchise. He would go on to serve again as Supervising Art Director on Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

After Endgame, Chan continued his work with Marvel Studios on a greater scale by working as the Art Director on several MCU titles, including Deadpool & Wolverine.

Chan tragically passed away in April of this year at the age of 56. No further information was revealed at the time other than that he died near his home in Wales.

He is survived by his wife Lindsay, two sons (Caspar and Sebastian), and daughter-in-law Danielle.

In a statement provided by Chan's family (via The Hollywood Reporter), they described him as "one of the best, in so many ways," having an "exuberance for life, which was tragically cut short:"

"Ray truly was one of the best, in so many ways. He had an exuberance for life, which was tragically cut short and will be sorely missed. He loved his career and lived a rich and wonderful life, and his memory will live on through all those he knew and the films he helped make happen."

At the time of his death, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to social media, bringing to light just how big a part of the creative process Chan was on the super-powered threequel.

Reynolds eloquently wrote, "He was as valuable a creative force on Deadpool & Wolverine as the writers, director, and stars:"

"He was as valuable a creative force on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' as the writers, director and stars. I don’t pretend to know every chapter of Ray’s heart, but I know it’s unusual to encounter someone with that level of artistry who simultaneously moved through the world with such indelible humanity."

The Direct sends its deepest condolences to Ray Chan's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.