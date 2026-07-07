DC Confirms Clayface's Terrifying Redesign Ahead of 2026 Movie Debut

DC Comics has revealed a second look at Clayface's new design this year, with the Batman villain preparing to feature in two major projects. The mud-like, shapeshifting character has been a staple of Batman's Rogues Gallery since his introduction to comics in 1940. Fast forward to 2026, and it's Clayface fever as the character prepares for his live-action debut in DC Studios' Clayface movie, and in a new comic book arc.

DC Comics has revealed the cover for Absolute Batman #23, which features the debut of a new design for Clayface in the Absolute comic universe. Issue #23 is written by Scott Snyder, with art by Nick Dragotta, and will be released in the summer.

DC Comics

The cover art depicts two Batmans in a fistfight, standing in a pool of gray clay. One of these Batmen is Clayface in disguise, as the synopsis for Absolute Batman #23 teases that Batman is "forced to battle an unqielding enemy in not just the Robins, but in himself."

In a climactic showdown, Batman is forced to battle an unyielding enemy in not just the Robins but in himself. More than one dead character signals a call for help…and a symbol of hopelessness as more friends become enemies.

Clayface is able to perfectly mold his body into any figure or person, so it's impossible to tell which of the two Batmans is the real one. While there was initially some confusion about whether one of the Batmans is, in fact, Clayface, artist Nick Dragotta has since confirmed the character will appear in Absolute Batman #23 and shared a further look at Clayface's design on Instagram.

Clayface is shown in various states in the design sheet. One shows him as a skinny, clay-molded person with a chunk of his face missing. Another shows him as a hulking brute with clay spikes protruding, which is much closer to his traditional comic design.

Nick Dragotta

Dragotta's notes reveal insights into the character, such as "puddles of mud follow Clayface like shadows. His trapped souls sculpt him." Another note mentions that Clayface is a "work in progress" and can transition between liquid and solid forms. Dragotta attempts to capture multiple properties of clay in the villain's design, including its liquid/mud form, its plasticity when wet, and its hardness when dried.

This new Clayface design in Absolute Batman comes just months ahead of the character's live-action debut in DC Studios' Clayface. The body horror film stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, an actor who becomes a being of clay.

The first teaser for Clayface has yet to reveal the villain's full design, but it has hinted at how the character's clay form will be handled in live-action. A scene in the trailer in which Harries wipes his hand across his face to reveal a smeared trail of clay is one example.

DC Studios

Clayface has been depicted in various ways throughout the years in comics, animated shows (including Creature Commandos and Harley Quinn), and in the Batman Arkham and LEGO Batman games.

DC Studios

Absolute Batman #23 will be released in stores and digitally on August 12, 2026. The Clayface movie releases in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

What to Expect From Clayface in 2026

While the details of both Absolute Batman and Clayface remain closely guarded, there is still some information to be gleaned from the characters' designs in 2026. His depictions in both projects this year remain distinct from those of the past and lean hard into the horror aspects of Clayface as a villain.

For Absolute Batman, Snyder and Dragotta appear to be leaning into the artistic side of Clayface, treating the character as a sculptor of his own body, weighed down by the artistic angst. In the notes, Clayface is seen telling Batman he will "make a fine mold of [him]," which suggests that this version of Clayface is interested in imitating his opponents into what he considers works of art.

The depiction of Matt Hagen in Clayface appears, so far, to be similar to the character's journey in the comics. Hagen, a rising Hollywood star, becomes horribly disfigured by surgery and is given the ability to shapeshift his face - an actor's dream to literally become their character. However, this comes with its share of side effects, and Clayface's body-horror premise will seemingly deliver on them.

While some recent projects like Creature Commandos and Harley Quinn have leant into the comedic side of Clayface, the character's depictions in 2026 are taking things in a very different direction.