DC Releases First Poster for Batman's Next Movie — And It's Coming Ahead of Robert Pattinson's 2028 Dark Knight Sequel

Robert Pattinson's The Batman sequel arrives on February 18, 2028, but before then, DC will release another Batman movie. The studio just unveiled a striking new poster featuring the film's hero and its main villain. It serves as the perfect placeholder while The Batman Part II remains stalled, with director Matt Reeves recently putting shooting on hold to attend to a family matter. The first movie surprised everyone when it arrived in 2022, earning Pattinson praise as one of the best big-screen Batmen. Naturally, fans have been itching for a follow-up ever since, but the sequel's release date has been moved four times. To quell that appetite for more Dark Knight content, DC is producing more Batman projects than ever.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation just released the first poster for Batman: Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest, the middle entry in the animated Batman: Knightfall trilogy. The artwork is a motion poster that shows the trilogy's new Dark Knight, Jean-Paul Valley, better known as Azrael, in a blue and gold armored suit with glowing red eyes, going toe-to-toe with Bane, the man who broke the Bat. The brutal pair are set against a dark, gritty Gotham skyline as they trade blows.

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The image doubles as cover art for the film's eventual 4K Blu-ray release. Azrael takes over the Batman mantle from Bruce Wayne after Bane breaks the original Dark Knight's back in Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall, which premiered at the Annecy festival in June before arriving on digital August 25 to strong reviews.

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The sequel could prove every bit as gritty as Reeves' nearly three-hour The Batman. That film placed Pattinson's hero among the worst rogues in Gotham, from Carmine Falcone and his brutal crime family, which had the entire city's justice system in its pocket, to a corruption problem that couldn't be solved with fists alone.

The Riddler exposed the rot beneath the surface and forced the Dark Knight to confront the cost of failing to clean the city from the inside out. Through it all, Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb was scheming to build an empire of his own, making the Caped Crusader's life even harder. The live-action sequel plans to pick up where the film and its spinoff series, The Penguin, left off, handing Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight even bigger challenges.

DC is Bringing to Screen the Most Ambitious Batman Stories

Every detail revealed about The Batman Part II points to one of the most ambitious Batman films ever attempted. Batman: Knightfall Part 2 promises to be just as ambitious, adapting one of the greatest Batman storylines in comics, the 1993 Knightfall event. The two movies also bring some of Batman's most iconic villains to the screen.

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The Batman Part II is rumored to feature Harvey Dent, the Gotham district attorney who eventually becomes Two-Face, with Sebastian Stan reported in the role. Competing reports have also claimed Stan is playing Victor Zsasz, another brutal Batman rogue, with Brian Tyree Henry as Dent instead. If either character features, the sequel is guaranteed to be grittier than the first entry.

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More villain speculation has made the rounds as well. Scarlett Johansson is rumored to play Gilda Dent, Harvey's wife, a pairing that makes sense if the film draws from The Long Halloween, one of the storylines it has long been rumored to take inspiration from, since that comic marks the Dents' most iconic appearance on the page.

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Other rumors have suggested Poison Ivy could also appear, which is plausible given past reports that Reeves was developing a TV series around the character in his Batman universe. The Court of Owls, one of the most notable secret societies in Batman lore, has also been rumored, and set photos that surfaced online featured several references to the group, lending the talk real credence.

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For Batman: Knightfall Part 2, the trilogy opener already teased its rogues, with Bane set to continue his campaign in Gotham. That film saw a host of Batman's enemies freed by Bane, though only a few were spotlighted. More of those freed antagonists will take center stage in the sequel, with the likes of the Ventriloquist and Scarecrow likely to play significant roles.

Both movies also pack talented casts. Beyond Johansson and Stan, The Batman Part II brings back Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Jayme Lawson, and Gil Perez-Abraham, with Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry, and Sebastian Koch among the new additions.

The Knightfall sequel's voice cast is no pushover either. Anson Mount returns as Bruce Wayne, Michael Mando reprises Bane, and Pablo Schreiber steps in as Jean-Paul Valley, the new Dark Knight the story revolves around. Jack Griffo also plays Tim Drake, while Bruce Boxleitner, Simon Templeman, and Toks Olagundoye round out the ensemble as Commissioner Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth, and Dr. Shondra Kinsolving.

The grittiness of both films is reflected in their Gotham City. The Batman Part II adds a snowy winter climate to its version of the city, giving it even more brutal weather than the first film. Set photos from the movie's UK shoot revealed Pattinson's hero on his Drifter bike as he investigates a mystery. Knightfall's Gotham looks even more intimidating, with the freed rogues tearing down the city's infrastructure and terrorizing its citizens.