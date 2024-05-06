Who Is Dakota Adan? 4 Things to Know About The Idea of You Actor

After The Idea of You's debut on Amazon Prime Video, supporting actor Dakota Adan is becoming a hot topic.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, The Idea of You tells the story of a 40-year-old single mother who starts an unexpected (and controversial) relationship with a singer who is nearly half her age.

In the film, Dakota Adan plays a character named Rory, a member of the August Moon band which features Nicholas Galitzine's Hayes Campbell as the lead singer.

Everything to Know about The Idea of You's Dakota Adan

Dakota Adan

Dakota Adan Is a Book Author and Writer

Outside of his acting career, Dakota Adan is a proficient writer, often showcasing his work on his Instagram page.

Many of his Instagram posts highlight his short poems.

On top of that (as noted on his website), Adan wrote his first book in 2018 and 2019, titled Be(loved).

The book shows off more of his poetry, which details real experiences from his life tying back to his place as a gay man with a Christian upbringing.

Dakota Adan Danced with Britney Spears

Adan also spent years working as a dancer, even though he did not start his career trained in the art.

Eventually, he worked his way up to the highest levels of the profession, working as a backup dancer for Grammy-winning musical artist Britney Spears (as seen on Instagram).

He reminisced on the experience numerous times on social media, sharing videos of his work with Spears as he reflected on his mental state at that time.

Dakota Adan Plays the Cello

Not only is Adan a talented singer, dancer, and writer, but he adds to his list of skills with his experience playing the cello.

While it is unknown when he started playing the instrument or what his inspiration was behind taking it up, he has shown his commitment to keeping up that skill as recently as January 2023 on Instagram.

In that post, he explained how he enjoys listening to his teacher play the cello, comparing it to "listening to the Olympics of sound production" as he looks to achieve certain goals with his work:

"Sometimes I wait outside the door of my cello lessons and just listen to my teacher play. It’s like listening to the Olympics of sound production. And in this particular case I can either add it to the list of unattainable things or choose to struggle forward and grow my character because of it."

Dakota Adan Is In a Loving Relationship

Detailed on both his Instagram and Substack, Dakota Adan is married to his longtime husband and partner Dariusz.

The two met in Bali in 2018 and spent the next three years in different cities across the world, even being separated in the United States and the United Kingdom during the shutdowns induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They then got engaged in Holbox, Mexico, in 2021 before tying the knot officially in Las Vegas, Nevada a year later in 2022.

In a lengthy post about their relationship on Lei, he described Dariusz as the "light of [his] life" and his "personal Polish miracle" after meeting him by chance so many years before:

"I see stories, and adventures; chances taken and sweet versions of myself that were irrevocably changed by a destination and the people I met along the way. I see pieces of my heart left behind in far off places, and lessons given back to me that somehow left me feeling more alive than when I left. For most of my life I never had a great answer for why I spent so much time, energy and resources on travel. But if only to meet him… the light of my life, my personal Polish miracle… Well I suppose there is no greater purpose than this."

How To Follow Dakota Adan on Social Media

Those looking to follow Adan on social media can do so on his X (formerly Twitter) page at @Dakota_Adan and on Instagram at @dakotaadan.

The Idea of You is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.