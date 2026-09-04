Chloe's New Power In 'Clash of the Thundermans' Movie Is One of the Rarest, Most Dangerous Abilities in the Thundermans Universe

Chloe's new power in Clash of the Thundermans has major repercussions across the Thundermans franchise due to its danger and the consequences it introduces within the family. The latest Thundermans movie, which premiered on September 3 on Paramount+, revolves around Chloe (Maya Le Clark) after she developed another set of unpredictable abilities in addition to her teleportation powers.

As a result of developing newfound powers following the Replicator's attack during the Hall of Heroes ceremony, the Hero League mandated that she be sent away to a superhero boarding school to learn to control them. However, the family is split over the decision.

What Chloe's New Power Is In 'Clash of the Thundermans', Explained

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Chloe's original superpower in the Thundermans franchise is teleportation, allowing her to instantly relocate herself and anyone she's holding onto anywhere. However, during the battle against the Replicator, Chloe developed new superpowers, triggering a massive energy burst that affected her family as well. Chloe's mom, Barb, took her to the super doctor, where they discovered the true, unexpected nature of her newfound abilities.

Clash of the Thundermans confirmed that Chloe gained ener-kinesis. In the Thundermans universe, ener-kinesis is one of the rarest superpowers among heroes, and it is considered very dangerous without training.

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In practice, ener-kinesis is the ability to manipulate and generate purple-glowing energy released through her hands. She can blast targets, disintegrate objects, glow with stored energy, and whip up energy storms in battle.

As a young hero, Chloe can't control it, and it suddenly manifests even in the Thundermans' family home. Chloe's ener-kinesis is rare enough that few heroes have a playbook for it, but dangerous enough that its uncontrollable nature would threaten the world if left unchecked.

President Kickbutt advised the Thundermans to send Chloe to Top Secret Hero League School for Gifted Supers, where she would be trained under the watchful eye of its Super Dean, Cognita (played by Modern Family alum Ariel Winter). This decision, however, is far from easy, as the Thundermans are split over whether to send the elite school.

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Hank, Max, and Nora argued that it's the only way to keep Chloe and everyone else safe, while Phoebe, Barb, and Billy refused to hand her over to Cognita. Phoebe's side eventually trained Chloe at home, but it wasn't successful after it wrecked part of their house.

Realizing that the family fight was worsening and slowly endangering those around her, Chloe decided to give herself up and enroll in the school, but this decision proved costly when another game-changing twist occurred.

Chloe's Rare Superpowers Made Her a Target In 'Clash of Thundermans'

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The family fracture wasn't the only problem Chloe had to deal with in Clash of the Thundermans because Cognita wasn't who she seemed.

As it turned out, Cognita was not planning to help Chloe master the gift; instead, she wanted to capture her so she could control the ener-kinesis directly. Cognita worked with a mind-controlled Granite Girl to double-cross President Kickbutt, leading to Chloe's capture.

Cognita, whose powers include hyper-intelligence, mind-controlled Chloe, hatching a plan to destroy Metroburg. Cognita used Chloe's ener-kinesis to create a massive energy storm that would level the city.

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The divided Thundermans set aside their differences to extract Chloe, leading to a final confrontation at Facility X. The Thundermans worked together to take out Cognita, allowing Chloe to be free from the mind control.

With the support of the Thundermans amid the pressure-packed situation, Chloe ultimately gained control of her powers and destroyed the same storm she created to save Metroburg and everyone else in it.

The manifestation of Chloe's new powers in Clash of the Thundermans is significant for the character because it completes her evolution from a young kid to a hero whose powers matter, turning her from a sidekick to a much more important member of the family. Having ener-kinesis also eliminated the notion that she is relegated to comic relief; instead, she is now the one who drives the plot.

All in all, Clash of the Thundermans proved that Chloe has a bright future in the franchise, making her one of the most versatile characters in the expanding universe.