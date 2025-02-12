Carla Sehn is turning heads after coming onto the radar of international audiences in Netflix's The Åre Murders.

She stars in the Swedish language crime drama as Hanna Ahlander, a young detective looking into a series of grisly murders that have taken place in a sleepy ski resort town.

The 30-year-old actress has had a nearly decade-long career in Sweden, but The Åre Murders marks an international breakout for the star as the series climbs streaming charts around the world.

5 Things To Know About The Åre Murders Star Carla Sehn

Carla Sehn Has Been Involved in the Arts Since She Was Seven

Carla Sehn has been deeply involved in the arts community for much of her life, with her love of the humanities dating back to when she was seven years old.

Sehn (who is 30 now), was born in Stockholm, Sweden, getting her start performing as a part of the Lilla Akademiens Musikskol, where she studied piano.

According to her official bio, she would "[make] her theatre debut as a singing street child in a production of Jämra Stockholmare," just a year later at eight years old:

"She was seven years old when she started at the Lilla Akademiens Musikskola in Stockholm, the instrument of choice was the piano, and once a week the school offered private lessons. A year later she made her theatre debut as a singing street child in a production of 'Jämra Stockholmare' in the city hall courtyard."

It was at that young age that she took a liking to the act of performing for an audience, something she went on to turn into a career.

Carla Dropped Out of Several Colleges Before Going to Drama School

While Carla Sehn may have arrived at a career in acting, it was not something she thought was ever possible. In fact, she dropped out of several colleges before eventually settling on drama school.

A profile of the actress by Dagens Nyheter from 2022 described this process of her deciding upon drama school as she eventually did, saying that she had initially enrolled in the Stockholm School of Economics because it would be a "counterpoint" to the world of acting she was interested in.

She only lasted a few months in that program before moving to the psychology program at the University of Exeter in England. After a year of that, Sehn dropped out to apply to drama school, where she was eventually accepted.

Carla Is Trilingual

Carla Sehn is a woman of many tongues, being able to speak three different languages. She is fluently trilingual and speaks Swedish, Polish, and English.

Sehn's parents are originally from Poland, explaining why the Netflix star would speak Polish in addition to her native Swedish was something that was taught to her in school and used around the house every once in a while as well.

Talking about her parents' Polish heritage and how it has been passed down to her, Sehn told Nöjesguiden, "[I] speak like [my parents] did in the 80s," meaning she often sounds older when she speaks Polish:

"I have! I make a few small mistakes sometimes and speak like they did in the 80s. That's when my parents moved from there. I don't know any slang and I easily sound a little old."

When asked if she would ever move and work in Poland, the Åre Murders star remarked, "I've thought about working there but there hasn't really been a natural entry point yet:"

"Absolutely! I've thought about working there but there hasn't really been a natural entry point yet, so far it's been a steady stream of jobs in Sweden. Poland is a cool country, but complicated and boring in other ways."

Carla Has Previously Starred in Big Mouth

While The Åre Murders has been the major breakout for Carla Sehn, the actress has plenty of credits to her name already.

Of course, she plays one of the leading roles in the new Netflix crime drama (which has already seen fans clamoring for a Season 2), but that was not even her first time working with the streamer.

Sehn's previous work includes appearing as a voice on Netflix's Big Mouth series, where she appeared in Season 7 as a particularly NSFW character, something she celebrated fervently on her Instagram page. Some of her other credits include Swedish dramas Love & Anarchy, Dogborn, and The Sandhamn Murders.

Carla Will Next Star in Diary of a Ditched Girl

Carla Sehn's relationship with Netflix is set to continue as she is next set to appear in the upcoming streaming drama Diary of a Ditched Girl.

According to Variety, the series will see Sehn take on the role of Amanda, a 31-year-old who, after seeing her friends settle down, decides she is going to have a summer of love to hopefully find something that sticks.

The upcoming series is being developed by Solsidan's Tove Eriksen Hillblom and Bonus Family's Moa Herngren. A short clip teasing the series has already been posted online.

How To Follow Carla Sehn Online

Fans can follow Carla Sehn on Instagram (@carla_sehn_).

The Åre Murders is now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about other upcoming Netflix releases here.