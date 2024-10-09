Meet Cam from Big Brother: 4 Things to Know About Cam Sullivan-Brown

Big Brother returned for Season 26 in July, and with it came a new group of contestants including 25-year-old Cam Sullivan-Brown.

The reality competition show known as Big Brother follows contestants (aka Houseguests) as they live in a house completely isolated from the outside world and are monitored 24/7.

Each week, one competitor is voted out until there is only one left standing, with that winner bringing home a grand prize of $750,000.

As new episodes of the show have aired, fans have become increasingly interested in learning more about Big Brother Season 26's contestants such as Joseph Rodriguez.

Who Is Big Brother 26's Cam Sullivan-Brown? Biography Details

Cam Sullivan-Brown

25-year-old Big Brother Season 26 contestant Cam Sullivan-Brown was not always a TV personality. Before joining the popular reality competition show, he played college football.

Cam spent five years as a wide receiver for the Penn State Nittany Lions where he appeared in 37 games and made two starts.

During his time at Penn State, the 6-foot-tall receiver brought in 17 catches for 163 yards and no touchdowns.

However, he transferred the the University of Massachusetts Amherst for his final year of eligibility in 2022-2023, where he started in all 10 games he appeared in. That year, he had 27 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

Cam Is the Creative Director of an Investment Firm

After college, Cam began his professional career at Phoenix Global, an international consulting and investment firm with clients across six continents.

The company prides itself in coming up with and executing strategies for business and market development for its clients.

At Phoenix Global, Cam works as a creative director, music influencer, and on-air talent. During his professional career, Cam has also become a published author and spent a great deal of time as a motivational speaker.

According to Cam's official bio on Phoenix Global's website, the Big Brother Season 26 contestant also received the Top Global Youth Empowerment Leader of 2022 award from Powerhouse Global Magazine.

Cam Has a Massive Following on TikTok

While Cam had a successful college football career and is currently making his mark with Phoenix Global and on Big Brother, the Bowie, Maryland native also has a huge following on his personal TikTok page, which can be found at the username @_itsjust_camm.

On TikTok, Cam often posts music-related videos where he breaks down songs, makes ranked lists, and highlights underrated artists.

As of writing, Cam's TikTok has 23 million likes and nearly 760k followers.

Cam Wants to Make a Big Splash on Big Brother Season 26

Like other contestants, Cam's main goal is to win Big Brother Season 26 and bring home the $750,000 prize.

As of writing, he has one Veto win in Season 26 and is allied with The Andersons, The Barbershop, The Collective, and The Pentagon.

It is also worth noting that he has been nominated for possible eviction in three weeks, but has not been evicted in any of those instances.

In an interview with Global TV that took place before the premiere of Big Brother Season 26, Cam detailed what his main "strategy" would be on the show, which included "making a big splash" at multiple points and ultimately [shocking] people with [his] mind:"

"I think I'll make my mark in the 'Big Brother' house by making a big splash, man. Making a splash with my smile, making a splash with my charisma, but just playing the game smartly, man, just using strategy. Because a lot of people will think just because I'm a jock I'm dumb or something like that, but, you know, just weaseling my way to get a win. That's the biggest mark that I'm going to play, and I'm going to shock people with my mind, actually."

How To Follow Cam Sullivan-Brown on Social Media

Fans can follow Cam on his various social media pages, which can be found below:

Big Brother Season 26 airs on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+.

