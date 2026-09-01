Buddy Movie Ending Explained: Who Survives Buddy The Unicorn’s Twisted Horror Show?

Buddy has turned this kids' TV into a killing spree, and now it's time to figure out who's actually left standing once the credits roll. Directed by Casper Kelly, the horror-comedy reimagines a Barney & Friends-style children's show with a much darker host: Buddy the Unicorn (Keegan-Michael Key). It's full-steam ahead for Buddy, which just opened in theaters, and hit $5.36 million across 1,258 screens, showing (again) the insatiable appetite for horror in 2026. This will be a breakdown of which characters died or did not die during the events of this movie, and how it happened.

Saying "no" to Buddy is a bad idea, and once this new 1990s-inspired flick gets going, there's no way to stop the bleeding. That said, this certainly isn't the scariest movie of the year by any means, but it finds a unique line between laughs and cringes.

Kelly has been clear about blending genres on purpose, telling The Direct that Buddy is "a mix of comedy, horror, a little bit of just straight up drama, and an emotional through line."

He compared the finished film to soup, saying he was "just throwing in as many ingredients that should or should not go together as possible," which resulted in a movie with lots of laughs and tears for audiences to enjoy this year.

There's a lot of unpack when it comes to Buddy, as the film has a surprising amount of in-universe lore built into the complex plot, which some audience members may not be expecting when sitting down for the killer Barney rip-off.

As one can expect from the marketing, much of how the story progresses is through the deaths of key characters, some human, some not. Here's a detailed look at all the statuses for the characters in Buddy, with a few fates still up for discussion.

Who Died in Buddy? (And Who Survived)

Grace - Dead (Possibly Alive)

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Grace (played by Cristin Milioti) is a real-world mother who gets pulled through the television screen and into It's Buddy!, only to discover that Freddy is the missing daughter she's been getting feelings of emptiness about lately.

She ultimately meets her end near the Worry Well, sacrificing herself to the fully monsterfied Buddy so Freddy and the rest of the kids can escape into the tunnels below the set.

It seems like a clean, off-camera death, but I think there's actually a chance Grace survived: right after Buddy supposedly kills her, Tyler (Tory Jacqui Malone) resets the world by hugging Buddy, and that reset is what heals Buddy's wounds every time it happens throughout the film.

If that same healing effect reaches the people around him and not just Buddy himself, Grace could have made it through the encounter after all, which could lead to a potential family reunion in a Buddy sequel.

Freddy - Alive

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Buddy might be the titular character, but Freddy (Delaney Quinn) is who this whole movie actually centers around. She spends most of the runtime thinking she's just another kid performing on It's Buddy!, until the reveal of her real-life family in the outside world.

Freddy, as the movie's true heroine, is the one who finally beats Buddy, tripping him up with Strappy's help before Mr. Mailbox finishes the job, and ultimately escapes, landing in a foreigner's house in the real world.

Quinn told The Direct at San Diego Comic-Con that she was "really, really scared" while filming the scene where Buddy attacks the kids through the fence because she thought she might have broken the film's set. Luckily, the set turned out fine, and so did Freddy.

Buddy - Dead

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In classic horror movie fashion, the crazed killer does get put down by the end of the movie. In this case, when Buddy finally goes down in the tunnels beneath the set, he's tripped by Strappy before being impaled by Mr. Mailbox. He then delivers his final line of dialogue of the movie to Freddy, "Bitch."

Wade - Dead

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Sadly, Wade (Caleb Williams) doesn't make it past the first act's escape attempt. Freddy's closest friend among the trapped kids is killed by Buddy's horn during the chaos of Buddy's birthday party, right after he sets Buddy on fire.

Josh - Dead

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The first sign that something's very wrong with It's Buddy! is Josh (Luke Speakman), who refuses to do a dance number and pays for it. Buddy kills him off-screen, and it's Josh's bloodied book that begins to crack the kids' trust in Buddy.

Hannah - Dead

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Josh's replacement, Hannah (Madison Sky Polan), spends most of the movie in Freddy's core group, only to get killed by Buddy in the tunnels just before Freddy finally escapes.

Oliver - Dead

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Not everyone in the kids' group has good intentions or the bravery to stand up to Buddy 100%. Oliver (Tristan Broders), who earlier secretly tipped Buddy off about their escape plan, yet that betrayal doesn't buy him anything, since Buddy kills him in the tunnels with Hannah.

Strappy & Mr. Mailbox - Kind Of Survived

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Strappy (voiced by Patton Oswalt) and Mr. Mailbox both make it to the end of the movie technically intact. But the second Freddy crosses through the screen into the real world, Strappy loses his magic and is just a backpack; it's one of the more heartbreaking moments of the film.

Willie & George - Dead

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Long before Freddy's group shows up, Willie (voiced by Michael Shannon) and George (Clint Howard), a foul-mouthed ventriloquist dummy and a deranged cowboy puppet, had already escaped their own show. Now, years later, Buddy kills them both for teaching the kids the annoying song he hates.

Tyler - Dead

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Tyler, the kid who replaces Wade in the movie and resets the day, dies by a neck-snapping hug from Buddy, one of the worst ways to go out.

Nurse Nancy - Dead

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Buddy kills Nurse Nancy (Phuong Kubacki), one of the show's adult cast members, after she makes the mistake of confronting him about the missing kids. The only way that Buddy lets cast members live is by pure, unquestioned obedience.

Grace's Family - Survived

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Back in the real world, Grace's family, including her husband Ben (Topher Grace), never actually sets foot in Buddy's world, so none of them are ever in real danger.

What happens the day after Buddy takes place is a really interesting hypothetical: Grace is seemingly gone, and Freddy is now back in the world but displaced. Fans would surely love to see what happens next and if they ever get a family reunion.

Betty Bunny - Dead

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One of the show's other costumed mascots, Betty Bunny (voiced by Jimmica Collins), has her head torn off by Buddy near the film's violent climax.

Mailman Miles - Dead

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Mailman Miles (Bennie Taylor), one of the show's OG adult cast members, gets stabbed by Buddy during the chaos of the birthday party.

Mailman Justin - Dead

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Same story for Mailman Justin (Conner Stumm), the show's replacement mailman, who Buddy spins onto his horn in dramatic fashion. It was nearly impossible to escape Buddy's rage, especially when his monstrous version emerges.