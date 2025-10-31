Breaking Bad Creator Says More Spinoffs Are Possible, But One Thing Is In The Way

Vince Gilligan, the creator behind hit series like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, revealed that more spin-offs are possible, but there is one thing holding them back. Villigan's beloved pair of drug-dealing dramas dominated the AMC network for the better part of the past 20 years, with Gilligan becoming one of the most awarded names in television history.

The renowned TV showrunner is back in the spotlight with a new, original series on Apple TV+, Pluribus, sparking conversation over whether he would ever return to the Breaking Bad world in the future. When asked whether more spin-offs of the acclaimed AMC series were planned during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said "never say never," but with one major caveat:

"Never say never ... I'm not tired of it. I'm not worn out on it. But I am ready for a hero ... instead of a villain."

He said he'd be willing to revisit the franchise, but does not want to "[mess] up people's memories.

"I'd rather disappoint folks by not giving them any more Breaking Bad," than give them another season, than add to the canon and deliver something that leaves a bad taste in fans' mouths, the Breaking Bad creator lamented:

"I live in fear of messing up people's memories ... I’d rather disappoint folks by not giving them any more 'Breaking Bad' than have them say, 'Okay, man, that was a really great multi-course meal, but that last serving in the dessert bowl was dog shit. Now I’ve got a bad taste in my mouth, and that’s all I remember now' ... I really don’t want to do that."

After five seasons of the mainline Breaking Bad series, Gilligan returned to the world of his oft-celebrated AMC drama with another six seasons of the hit prequel spin-off, Better Call Saul, and a full-length sequel movie, El Camino on Netflix.

Calls for another spin-off have been rampant among the Breaking Bad fanbase for years, but nothing concrete has come out of these fan campaigns.

Gilligan has included a couple of clever pieces of connective tissue between the Emmy Award-winning series and his new Pluribus show, including casting a returning Better Call Saul star and several hidden Easter eggs that may suggest the new Apple TV+ series takes place in the same universe.

Breaking Bad ran on AMC from 2008 to 2013, telling the story of former high school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who, after a terminal cancer diagnosis, quits his job to earn money in the local New Mexico drug trade. The five-season series went on to win 16 Emmys, including four wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Where Could the Breaking Bad Franchise Go Next?

As Breaking Bad quickly nears the 20th anniversary of its initial debut, calls for more from the franchise will likely only grow more fervent. Despite the show's age, fans have continued to discover it (largely thanks to its continued placement on Netflix) and join in as a passionate member of the Gilligan faithful.

While Gilligan may be hesitant about going back to Breaking Bad now, that may not always be the case. It makes sense that the renowned creator is reluctant to jump back in. He just spent 14 years working within the greater Breaking Bad world (2008-2014). So, a break may be needed.

Perhaps, some more time will go by, and Gilligan will then be ready to jump in again, with a renewed creative vision for where he could take the series next.

Yes, he has said he does not want to sully the legacy of the original show with numerous spin-offs, but that did not stop him from doing Better Call Saul, and that managed to maintain the high standard set by Breaking Bad and (at least according to some fans) perhaps even surpass it.

A potential new spin-off set in the Breaking Bad world could go any number of ways. A possible story could be set on characters like Aaron Paul's Jesse after the events of the original series.

Or perhaps there is a character, like Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman, to revisit and recount their origins in a Better Call Saul-style prequel. Following the rise of Giancarlo Esposito's Gus Fring in the New Mexico drug trade (read about how Gus Fring inspired one of Star Wars' best villains here), with a new actor playing the character, has been a popular idea among fans.

Given the pedigree of Gilligan and his collaborators, whatever he decides to do will likely win fans over in one way or another.