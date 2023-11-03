Bottoms Movie Streaming Release Date Gets Announced

It's been revealed when MGM's summer comedy, Bottoms, will be available to stream online.

Bottoms had a small opening in theaters and ultimately grossed $12 million at the box office. Bottoms has been available to purchase or rent online since September 22.

However, Bottoms is not done playing in international markets. The film's release in the United Kingdom and Ireland is Friday, November 3 and subsequently in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, November 30.

Orion Pictures

The summer comedy film, Bottoms, will make its streaming debut on MGM+ on Monday, November 27, 94 days after its theatrical opening on August 25.

According to Where to Stream, Bottoms may potentially become accessible to Amazon Prime Video subscribers prior to its MGM+ premiere.

Although it wasn't featured in Prime Video's November 2023 preview, MGM titles have occasionally appeared unexpectedly.

In May 2021, Amazon purchased MGM for $8.45 billion, becoming Amazon MGM Studios.

The official Bottoms X (formerly Twitter) page also confirmed that the film would soon be hitting Amazon Prime Video in international markets.

Is Bottoms Worth Watching?

Following its release, Bottoms has received strong reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film is currently sitting at a 92% critics score and 89% audience score.

One of this year's biggest comedies, Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings earned a 71% critics score on the same platform.

Reviewers had varied opinions about the film Bottoms after its original premiere at South by Southwest.

Some praised its unique approach to high-school comedy, particularly the direction and screenplay's characters and humor, while others found some flaws in the screenplay but admired the lead performances and direction.

The storyline revolves around two senior high school girls who establish a fight club with the goal of getting closer to cheerleaders romantically.

Bottoms is a teen comedy directed by Emma Seligman and starring Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, Dagmara Domińczyk, and Marshawn Lynch.

Bottoms will begin streaming on MGM+ on Monday, November 27.