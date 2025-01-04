Blow 2: Johnny Depp Sequel Movie Demand Rises After George Jung Film Fan Poster Goes Viral

Fans think Johnny Depp could be ready to reprise drug smuggler George Jung in Blow 2 after rumors started going viral.

Back in 2001, Johnny Depp starred in Blow, a biographical crime drama about George Jung, a cocaine kingpin with ties to Pablo Escobar and the Medellín Cartel.

Why Blow 2 Could Happen (Kind Of)

Blow 2 concept poster

Rumors that Johnny Depp could be starring in Blow 2 have caught fire online thanks to a series of viral posts circulating Facebook featuring fake plot details, false promises of a 2025 release, and fan-made posters for a sequel.

Unfortunately, Blow 2 is not currently in development, but something of a sequel did almost happen and perhaps still could.

The 2001 biopic was based on Bruce Porter's 1993 novel Blow: How a Small-Town Boy Made $100 Million with the Medellín Cocaine Cartel and Lost It All.

While the novel and big-screen adaptation depicted much of Jung's life, plenty of his cocaine-fueled adventures were omitted and later featured in another book.

As reported by TMZ, during his 20-year prison stint, Jung wrote Heavy, a book exploring more of his '80s drug smuggling and featuring familiar faces from Blow.

The report noted that before the book's release in July 2014, a movie production company was already interested in acquiring Heavy. That news came along in June 2015 as CBS News revealed Akula Films was set to adapt the novel.

CBS News stated Jung co-wrote the screenplay with T. Rafael Cimino, who also assisted him on the Heavy book, with The Amazing Spider-Man's Denis Leary and The Notebook's Nick Cassavetes attached to star.

Almost ten years on from the news that Heavy was set for the silver screen, there have been no updates on the projects, meaning it is probably dead in the water.

Regardless, Heavy seemingly wouldn't have functioned exactly as Blow 2, as other actors were attached to the project, and likely would have replaced Depp as Jung.

Leary, known for playing Captain Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man, presumably would have been the one to take over as Jung. He even took to X (formerly Twitter) in May 2021 to call Jung "far more magic than myth" after his passing:

"The man himself was far more magic than the myth. Truly one of a kind. RIP George Jung. AKA Boston George #ForeverJung"

While that attempt at getting a Heavy movie off the ground was seemingly unsuccessful, there's always a chance the project could spark back into action in future years to bring Jung back to the big screen.

In terms of what's next for Depp, he could be set for a return to another one of his most famous roles, as Disney reportedly wants him back for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to reprise Jack Sparrow after his trial win against Amber Heard.

What Happened to George Jung After Blow?

Blow ended with Jung as an old man in prison, fantasizing about a visit from his daughter Kristina, played in the movie by Emma Roberts, who recently joined Sony's Spider-Man Universe in the cast of Madame Web.

In the real world, Jung was released from his 20-year prison sentence in June 2014, only to find himself jailed in 2016 for a parole violation from which he was released in 2017 from a halfway house (via The New York Times).

According to reports, Jung was eventually visited by his daughter in prison after the release of Blow and the two reconciled their relationship from then onward.

While the validity of those cannot be confirmed, Jung took to X (formerly Twitter) in November 2016 to share a recent picture with his daughter Kristina, captioned, "Can't live without my heart," confirming, yes, they did reconcile.

But, unfortunately, Jung, aka Boston George, passed away on May 5, 2021 at his home in Weymouth, Massachusetts after suffering from liver and kidney failure and receiving hospice care leading up to his death.

Blow is available now for digital and physical purchase.