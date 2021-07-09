Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

How Black Widow Was Helped By Taika Waititi, the Russo Brothers & Other Marvel Directors

Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson, Russo Brothers, Taika Waititi
By Savannah Sanders Posted:

The MCU has finally returned to theaters with the long-awaited release of Scarlett Johansson's solo film, Black Widow

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow is an action-based, spy thriller that's both deeply personal and emotional for Natasha Romanoff as she confronts not just her past but her former family. 

Originally set to release in 2020, Black Widow's delayed release places the film amongst many MCU projects that either have or have not been released in 2021.

Such a crowded slate with so many creators has the potential to be problematic, but that was anything but the case according to Black Widow director Cate Shortland.  

RUSSOS & WAITITI TALKED WITH BLACK WIDOW DIRECTOR 

Black Widow Yelena Belova
Marvel

When asked by CinemaBlend how Marvel directors coordinate so many connected, ongoing projects, Cate Shortland compared Marvel to a "family" and that the directors "were chatting to each other at times if we needed help:"

"When I was in post, I was speaking to some of the other directors who were working on other material with Disney. So I think what's beautiful about Marvel is that you do feel like you're part of that family. It's not fabricated. So we all were chatting to each other at times if we needed help with what each other was doing."

The MCU directors who spoke to Shortland ranged from those of projects past like Captain Marvel's Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck to current directors like Eternals' Chloe Zhao.

According to Shortland, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi also pitched in to help:

 "...Anna helped me as well, and Ryan who had come before me. And then, I spoke to Chloe after and Taika as well. So all the directors speak to each other."

Both critics and fans who have seen Black Widow have already drawn comparisons between it and Captain America: The Winter Soldier and even the Mission: Impossible franchise; apparently, Shortland heard from the latter directors, too, as well as the Russo Brothers:

"And, the Russo's spoke to me as well. So yeah, it was pretty great.  Christopher McQuarrie also from Mission: Impossible he spoke to me for like an hour on the phone. People were really generous."

MARVEL DIRECTORS, ASSEMBLE!

To date, most directors who have worked with Marvel Studios come away with a positive experience.

But, hearing firsthand how directors from the MCU's past and present were willing to talk with Marvel newcomer Cate Shortland, as well as how they help all speak to each other, only confirms this sentiment and provides some insight into what working for Marvel Studios is actually like. 

While much of Marvel's success and connected storytelling can be attributed to studio president Kevin Feige, the coordination between the various directors is definitely a contributing factor. 

In a way, Marvel Studios has brought together a group of remarkable people, from Shortland to the Russo Brothers to Taika Waititi, and they do work together when fans need them to.

Black Widow is now playing in theaters and on Disney+ via Premier Access.

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

How She-Hulk Episode 7 Secretly Sets Up Daredevil Plot
Christian Bale Has 1 Star Wars Role In Mind
Daredevil's Karen Page Breaks Silence on MCU Return Prospects Following Reboot Reveal
Photos: James Gunn Gets Married to Suicide Squad's Jennifer Holland
First Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Box Office Projections Revealed

TRENDING

Harrison Ford Rumored to Play Major Marvel Character In 2024 Movie
MCU Phase 5-6: Disney Confirms 12 Release Dates for Upcoming Movies
She-Hulk Episode 7's Creepy Twist Ending Explained
Marvel Studios' Blade Plot Details Reportedly Revealed
Elizabeth Olsen Breaks Silence on Deadpool 3’s Wolverine Reveal