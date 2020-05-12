Black Widow Actor Provides More Evidence For Taskmaster's Identity

Marvel's Black Widow film has been a long time coming. After being introduced in 2010's Iron Man 2, the former Russian spy has made a huge name for herself, debuting as one of the original Avengers in 2012, and joining the team for all of their exciting adventures, all ending with the character's sorrowful death in last year's Avengers: Endgame. Kevin Feige sent fans into a frenzy when he announced that we had not seen the last of Natasha Romanoff, confirming the hero would have her own prequel solo film.

Due to the cornavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios pushed the release date of Black Widow back to November 6, 2020, leaving fans waiting half a year longer to find out all the mysteries hidden within the film's thrilling story. As actors involved with the project have now been tasked to keep the film's secrets for a bit longer than expected, a few gamechanging teases are inevitiably falling through the cracks.

NEWS

A report from Jeremy Conrad over at MCU Cosmic provides details from actor O-T Fagbenle's recent Instagram livestream, where the actor provided his friend with hints about his true role in Marvel's Black Widow. The actor, who is slated to play Mason in the upcoming solo film, was talking with a friend of his, and he stated: "There's a whole conspiracy theory that I'm Taskmaster." His friend responded by saying "You probably are," to which Fagbenle replied "You’re trying to get it out as well? I thought we spoke about this, I thought we were going to keep some s*** on the DL."

The full conversation can be seen around the six-minute mark of the video.

WHAT THIS MEANS

Though far from a confirmation, O-T Fagbenle may be hinting that there is indeed some credibility to the theories that his character Mason is Taskmaster, or at least that there are more secrets to be discovered from his character. Mason has been confirmed to be Natasha's love interest from the Avenger's past, though not much else is known about the character's role in the story. The actor did previously hint at him being Taskmaster when the film's final trailer dropped through a since deleted Instagram post, putting his character's name and Taskmaster's initials right next to each other.

A popular fan theory has named Taskmaster's true identity as Rachel Weisz's character, Melina Vostokoff. Fagbenle linking himself to Taskmaster does not necessarily debunk that theory, as the character may consist of multiple identities behind the villain's character. Audiences may be led to believe Mason is Taskmaster for most of the film, until Marvel pulls out one of their signature twists as to the villain's true identity. Either way, fans will be finding out everything the spy thriller has to offer when it hopefully meets its schedulded release date of November 6, 2020.