Black Adam’s Blu-ray Release Date Revealed: When Will It Start Streaming?

Black Adam has officially hit theaters worldwide. It's full of eyebrow raises, CGI fight sequences, and a glimmer of hope after the credits roll.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson put in a lot of his time, effort and ZOA-powered workouts into this character. Such commitment shown through during Black Adam's uneasy promotional campaign. Besides marketing a "surprise" post-credits scene before the movie even comes out, it is clear that Johnson is invested in the future of the DCU.

It remains to be seen if his investment paid off as Black Adam brought in $67 million opening weekend, significantly less than Marvel Studios' 2022 superhero adventures.

How Black Adam performs before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters November 11th will say a lot about the future of the character and franchise.

However, the theater isn't the only place fans will watch Teth-Adam kill his enemies without remorse.

When Will Black Adam Release on Blu-Ray?

DC

According to Film Stories, physical copies of Black Adam will release on January 16th, 2023 in the UK. This will include DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

It is unclear the exact date in the US, but one can assume it'll be around the same date, if not the exact same.

A more interesting topic may be when Black Adam will hit HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's marquee streaming service.

It remains to be seen when exactly it'll hit the streamer, but WB's recent releases may give us a clue. Elvis was available 70 days after hitting theaters and DC League of Super-Pets had a shorter window for 59 days after releasing theatrically.

Following this trend, Black Adam could hit HBO Max in mid-to-late December 2022, possibly even a little Christmas gift from the streamer.

Warner Bros. Shaky History with Digital and Blu-Ray

In theory, a report on when a movie will be streaming or on Blu-Ray isn't that exciting, however, this studio has fumbled this transition period since the COVID-19 pandemic halted the industry in 2020.

In late 2020 Warner Bros. (then owned by AT&T) made a controversial decision to announce that the studio will release each of its upcoming 2021 feature films on the bring screen and HBO Max day in date.

This led to major backlash by fans and (more importantly) the creative teams of the films being distributed. The most outspoken creator was Dune director Denis Villeneuve, saying this move meant "piracy will ultimately triumph" and later reiterated the importance of communal experiences like moviegoing.

Fast forward to 2022 and there is a new regime in charge of Warner Bros. The company has merged with Discovery and now under the command of CEO David Zaslav.

Unlike The Batman, which was scheduled to release exactly 45 days after release, there is not official status quo for films like Black Adam and beyond at Warner Bros.

It may soon be the job of the newly hired executive tandem James Gunn and Peter Safran to establish a new standard for DC Studios.

Black Adam is playing now in theaters worldwide.