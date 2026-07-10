Batman Begins’ Scarecrow Returns In Stunning New Merch

Scarecrow, the villain who haunted Gotham City in Batman Begins, returns in stunning new merch more than two decades after the film reached theaters. Cillian Murphy played Dr. Jonathan Crane, the corrupt Arkham Asylum psychiatrist who weaponizes a hallucinogenic fear toxin against his victims, in Christopher Nolan’s 2005 origin story for the Dark Knight. Crane remains one of the most quietly unsettling figures in the superhero genre, and collectors can finally give him the shelf space he deserves.

Hot Toys unveiled the finished version of its Scarecrow 2.0 collectible, a 1/6th scale figure based on Murphy’s appearance in Batman Begins. Pre-orders are now live through Sideshow Collectibles at $280, and the figure is expected to ship later this year. The release is a part of the company’s Movie Masterpiece Series and follows more than a year of anticipation since Hot Toys first teased the collectible in April 2025.

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The figure includes three interchangeable head sculpts and two burlap sack masks, which give it a haunting appearance. One recreates the stitched mask Crane pulls from his briefcase in the film, while a second, decaying version pushes the character even further into horror territory.

Hot Toys/ Warner Bros.

The third sculpt gives fans an unmasked Jonathan Crane with a hand-painted likeness of Cillian Murphy, right down to his piercing stare and neatly parted hair. All three portraits use rolling eyeballs, letting collectors adjust Crane’s gaze in any pose.

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Crane also wears a custom-tailored grey suit and navy tie, along with a long list of accessories.

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The set packs nine interchangeable hands, toxin sprayers that attach at the waist and wrist, an openable suitcase, a pair of glasses, a watch, a lighter, a flashlight, and an Arkham visitor badge.

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A smoke effect piece can be clipped onto the villain’s wrist to recreate his signature attacks. There's also a city sewer diorama base with a character backdrop.

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The grimy setting nods to the film’s climax, where Crane’s fear compound spreads through Gotham’s water supply beneath the Narrows.

Batman Begins rebooted the Caped Crusader on the big screen and launched Nolan’s celebrated trilogy.

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Christian Bale starred as Bruce Wayne alongside Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, and Katie Holmes, with Murphy’s Crane secretly working for Liam Neeson’s Ra’s al Ghul in a plot to destroy Gotham.

Hot Toys/ Warner Bros.

The film premiered in theaters on June 15, 2005, and remains iconic to this day.

When Will Scarecrow Make His Next Film Appearance?

Fans will not wait long for Scarecrow's on-screen return, as the villain's next film appearance comes in Batman: Knightfall, a three-part animated adaptation of the classic 1993 comic event. The villain made a brief appearance in the movie’s first trailer, which premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and was later released publicly. He shows up among the Arkham Asylum inmates that Bane sets loose on Gotham, a scheme designed to exhaust Batman before the hulking newcomer breaks him.

The R-rated trilogy features Anson Mount as the voice of Bruce Wayne, Michael Mando as Bane, and Pablo Schreiber as Jean-Paul Valley, the man who inherits the cowl after Bruce falls. Warner Bros. plans to release Part 1 later this year, though the studio still needs to lock in a date, and a voice actor for Crane remains unannounced. In the original comic, Scarecrow teams up with the Joker during the breakout and helps kidnap Gotham’s mayor, so the character could receive far more screen time than a quick trailer shot suggests.

Fans had hoped for a Scarecrow return in live-action in Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel, but the villain was ultimately ruled out.