Netflix's Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife pushes the controversy surrounding a renowned surgeon into the forefront with the help of a cast of journalists, fellow surgeons, and relatives of his past patients.

Bad Surgeon is a three-part series that chronicles the rise and fall of Swiss-Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini after being exposed for being a medical fraud.

While Macchiarini became well known due to creating the world's first plastic organs, it was eventually revealed that many of his patients who he had operated on later died.

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife made its debut on Netflix on Wednesday, November 29.

Every Interviewee Who Appears in Bad Surgeon

Benita Alexander

Benita Alexander

Benita Alexander is a journalist and Paolo Macchiarini's former fiancé who described him as a "monster."

Benita and Paolo met after NBC assigned her a story about regenerative medicine.

During Episode 1 of Bad Surgeon, Benita opened up on how charismatic and caring Paolo was to her and his patients and the story about their first meeting.

Erica Greene

Erica Greene

Erica Greene is the sister of Chris Lyle and Erin's aunt. Chris had cancer and Erica served as one of the members of his support circle.

Erica's husband came across the work of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, and this led to the surgeon accepting the responsibility of helping Chris.

Dorne Lyles

Dorne Lyles

Dorne Lyles is Chris' mother. After learning the news about Chris' growth on his windpipe, Dorne mentioned that they were all shocked and devastated by the news.

At first, Dorne thought that the arrival of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini into their lives offered them a glimmer of hope for Chris' survival.

Kalle Grinnemo

Kalle Grinnemo

Kalle Grinnemo is a surgeon who described Dr. Paolo Macchiarini as a "messiah for organ regeneration."

Kalle was part of Macchiarini's team at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden. Grinnemo said that the renowned surgeon managed to make him and the team feel that the "future will happen now."

Bosse Lindquist

Bosse Lindquist

Bosse Lindquist is an investigative journalist and the director of Sveriges Television (SVT), a Swedish public service television company.

Lindquist revealed that he came across a letter of accusation toward Dr. Paolo Macchiarini where his colleague accused him of killing his patients and committing fraud in science.

Johannes Wahlström

Johannes Wahlström

Johannes Wahlström is an investigate journalist and colleague of Bosse Lindquist from SVT who managed to track down Julia Tuulik's mother.

Julia Tuulik is another patient of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini who underwent artificial windpipe surgery.

When Wahlström found Julia's mother, he found out that Julia was already dead. It was revealed that "it was all fake" and "it was pure horror" for her daughter.

Matt Alexander

Matt Alexander

Matt Alexander is Benita's younger brother.

When he first met Paolo, Matt admitted that he was intimidated by the fact that he was a world-renowned surgeon.

Sarah Alexander

Sarah Alexander

Sarah Alexander is Benita's sister-in-law and Matt's wife. She described Paolo as someone who is "charming yet intimidating at the same time."

Sarah recalled how Paolo told them the story of how he saved Lady Diana (Princess of Wales) when she got into an accident.

Oscar Simonson

Oscar Simonson

Oscar Simonson is another surgeon who worked with Dr. Paolo Macchiarini.

Simonson recalled his first meeting with Macchiarini while also laying out the details of a plan to create a clinic centered on the surgeon's work on organ transplantation if it became successful.

Matthias Corbascio

Matthias Corbascio

Matthias Corbascio is a surgeon who met Paolo's patient, Yesim Cetir, from Turkey when she was on the brink of her death.

Corbascio described Paolo Macchiarini as an "absolute fraudster" after learning the truth about his practice.

Ana Paula Bernardes

Ana Paula Bernardes

Ana Paula Bernardes is Paolo Macchiarini's wife who stayed in his house in Barcelona, Spain.

Ana Paula met Paolo when her son Danilo was hospitalized. Danilo tragically died, and it led to her wanting to sue the hospital and doctors accountable since she believed that it was negligence on their part.

Paolo eventually used his charm to lure her into marrying him instead.

