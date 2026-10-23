3 Months Before Avengers: Doomsday, New 'Deadpool' Photos Give Marvel Fans the Best Look At the MCU's Sacred Timeline As Seen In 'Deadpool And Wolverine'

The best look yet at the MCU's Sacred Timeline from Deadpool & Wolverine has emerged online, fueling speculation about its role in Avengers: Doomsday. Loki Season 1 established the importance of the Sacred Timeline by revealing that He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) isolated a bundle of realities that all produced him to ensure that no other Kang Variants emerged. With Earth-616 as its main baseline, the TVA pruned anything that threatened that outcome. However, Loki Season 2 revealed that the Sacred Timeline is no more after the Temporal Loom's destruction and Loki's ascension into the God of Stories, where he monitors every branch equally.

Three months before Avengers: Doomsday, Studio C unveiled a detailed look at the Sacred Timeline from Deadpool and Wolverine, depicting it on the analog, retro-inspired TVA wall of CRT monitors.

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2024's Deadpool and Wolverine marked the last time the MCU placed the Sacred Timeline, as an old system, at the forefront. Mr. Paradox used the concept to lure Deadpool into joining the said timeline, pointing out that "the only universe considered the true universe exists on the Sacred Timeline."

While this declaration may cause confusion about the movie's placement in the MCU timeline, Paradox is clearly operating on his own, as he still spoke the language of a sacred system and used the TVA's interface to police it, even after Loki ensured that free will reigns supreme in the fledgling Multiverse.

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This look at the Sacred Timeline is far from the stable one seen in Loki due to the consistent emergence of branching realities allowed by God Loki's overseeing presence.

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A close-up look at Studio C's designs and aesthetics for the Sacred Timeline was also revealed, showing how they brought organic-looking branching lines to life in Deadpool and Wolverine.

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Studio C also showed that they crafted a wide array of designs for the branching realities, as shown on the TVA monitors, proving that not every branch is aesthetically the same as the others.

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In the background of Hunter B-15's scene where she discovered Paradox's evil schemes, the branching timelines on the TVA monitors depict the unique designs created by Studio C.

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Avengers: Doomsday, set for release on December 18, centers on the threat of incursions. The Sacred Timeline premise established in the Loki Disney+ series is long gone; instead, this term is only closely associated with Earth-616 because it serves as the main baseline, the closest remnant of that timeline.

The primary focus of Doomsday is the three distinct universes set to collide: Earth-616 (MCU), the Fantastic Four's Earth-828, and the X-Men's Earth-100005 (the same Earth that Deadpool and Wolverine saved in the film).

Marvel Studios included the TVA headquarters in its official Avengers: Doomsday display at D23 Expo 2026, all but confirming that the location will appear in the film.

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However, the TVA shown was badly damaged and appeared to have been attacked by someone (presumably Doctor Doom), suggesting that the TVA may be on its way to extinction, similar to how the Sacred Timeline is being treated as non-existent, a leftover name for Earth-616.

The Sacred Timeline In Avengers: Doomsday Is No More

Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom has a good reason to hate Earth-616 (aka the Sacred Timeline), mainly because Steve Rogers' actions of staying in the past in this timeline might have kick-started the main conflict that fuels Avengers: Doomsday. One rumor claimed that Steve's selfish decision to restart his life with Peggy Carter directly caused the incursion that killed Victor von Doom's wife and child (giving Doom a valid reason to hate Steve Rogers).

Doom sees Earth-616 as the main threat to his goal, and the fact that the newly assembled Avengers threatening to stop him are from this main universe fuels his hatred for the Sacred Timeline even more. By seeing them as obstacles in his evil plans for the Multiverse, Doctor Doom is expected to stop at nothing to achieve his mission, even if it means destroying Earth-616 in the process.

At this point, it's safe to assume that Doom is not trying to restore the Sacred Timeline, the Temporal Loom, or anything that came before. Doom clearly wants a world where he alone could reign supreme, which explains the rumors surrounding his Battleworld goals he wants to make at the end of Avengers: Doomsday.