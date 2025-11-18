Netflix's Avatar Season 2 Will Introduce 6 Key New Benders (Confirmed)

Several major new benders were already confirmed for Netflix's Avatar Season 2. The live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, which adapts the story of the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon of the same name, reintroduced audiences to the world of bending and benders in 2024. This epic fantasy tale focuses on a quartet of warrior tribes, each with the ability to wield the elements around them (earth, wind, water, and fire).

Season 1 debuted live-action versions of beloved benders like Prince Zuko, Katara, and the titular Avatar (someone with the ability to bend all four elements), Aang. Season 2 of the hit series is on the way, bringing a new batch of benders for fans to fall in love with, each with their own history in the original animated show.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix in 2026 and will see Gordon Cormier's Aang, Kiawentiio's Katara, and Ian Ousley's Sokka seeking the help of the Earth Nation to add yet another element-bending tool to Aang's Avatar toolbelt in their continued fight against the Fire Nation. Netflix's Avatar series is just one of several projects in development from the beloved franchise, which also includes a new graphic novel, multiple films, and an animated sequel series.

Every New Bender Set To Debut in Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Toph

Nickelodeon

One of the most significant new additions for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 is the spunky earthbender Toph. Played by Miya Cech in the live-action series, Toph joins Team Avatar as Aang's earthbending teacher.

Despite being blind, Toph has become one of the most powerful earthbenders in the Earth Nation, making her the perfect person to impart her wisdom upon the show's young hero. She is so powerful that, in the animated series, she eventually becomes the first person to bend metal as if it were just another piece of stone.

In the original show, Toph becomes a valued member of the central cast, coming with Aang, Sokka, and Katara for the rest of their journey to learn the ways of all four bending techniques. For the live-action series, fans can expect much the same character for Toph, with a few small personality changes.

Long Feng

Nickelodeon

Long Feng is another member of the Earth Kingdom that Team Avatar meets in their quest to learn the way of earthbending. Set to be played by Chin Han in the live-action series, Long Feng is the head of the Earth Kingdom's secret police force known as the Dai Li.

Like Toph, he is an earthbender but is not nearly as welcoming to Team Avatar's arrival as his spunky teenage counterpart. Long is one of the most trusted advisors to Earth King Kuei, hiding the Hundred Year War's existence from the people he serves.

This veil of ignorant peace is shaken to its core as Aang and company arrive, spouting tales of the conflict happening beyond the Earth Kingdom's fortified walls.

The Boulder

Nickelodeon

One of Season 2's most prominent storylines sees Team Avatar teaming up with participants in the Earthbending fighting tournament known as the Earth Rumble. Paramount among these fearsome fighters is the Boulder.

Kelemete Misipeka will play the Boulder in live-action. The character may put on a dopey persona in the ring, but this earthbender is anything but dumb. Aang, Kitara, and Sokka quickly discover that he is much smarter than he appears, being one of the most eloquent and well-spoken Earth Rumble fighters.

The Boulder eventually joins the fight against the Fire Nation, taking up arms in the Earth Kingdom's invasion of the flame-weilding clan.

Sung

Nickelodeon

Sung is one of the other Earthbenders that Team Avatar crosses paths with in their journeys within and around the Earth Kingdom. He is an Earth Kingdom general and one of the Earth King's most trusted military advisors.

Aang and the crew first cross paths with him in the animated series on the Earth Kingdom's most outer reaches, as he has been tasked with leading the guard on the Kingdom's border wall. Sung is relatively incompetent in his post but has been able to talk his way around every prickly situation that has come up to this point.

The earthbending general will make his live-action debut in the upcoming second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender, played by Lourdes Faberes.

Jeong Jeong

Nickelodeon

Jeong Jeong is a firebender living among the Earth Kingdom, who is regarded as a legend across the four nations. The firebending warrior was once a great soldier of the Fire Nation Navy before he abandoned his post and fled during the events of the Hundred Year War.

He is considered the first to have escaped the Fire Nation's military machine, earning him the reputation as the legendary "Deserter." He takes refuge in the Earth Kingdom, helping Team Avatar as a member of the Avatar-protecting secret society, the Order of the White Lotus.

Jeong Jeong will be portrayed by Canadian actor Terry Chen for the Netflix show.

Avatar Yangchen

Nickelodeon

It turns out that Aang is not alone as the Avatar. He is just the latest in a long line of ultra-powerful warriors prophesied to bring peace to the world. In Season 3 of the animated show, Aang has a vision of Avatar Yangchen's spirit, the Airbending Avatar who came before him.

As Avatar, Yangchen oversaw an entire generation without any inter-nation conflict. This earned her messianic status among the people of the Earth Kingdom. Now, even generations later, she is still fervently prayed to.

Severance star Dichen Lachman will play Yangchen in the live-action series, helping Gordon Cormier's Aang on his journey to reaching Avatar status himself.