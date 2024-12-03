From working at Google to supporting causes that mean so much to her, there is plenty to know about Later Daters' Anise Mastin.

The new reality series from Netflix and the Obamas' production company, Higher Ground Productions, follows several hopeless romantics over the age of 50 who are, for one reason or another, looking for love later in life.

Mastin appears as one of the show's eligible bachelorettes, working with a matchmaker to hopefully find the love of her life.

Anise Mastin Has Several University Degrees

Anise Mastin is not only one of the stars of Later Daters on Netflix but also an accomplished academic.

The reality TV star has several university degrees from prestigious post-secondary institutions, such as Belmont University, Vanderbilt University, Life Christian University, and Nashville State Community College.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Mastin has an MBA in Brand Management and e-commerce, a BBA in Information Systems Management, a DMin in Ministry/Theological Studies, and an Associate's degree in Computer Information Systems.

Mastin shone during her studies, earning several awards while working on her various degrees.

Anise Used To Work for Google & IBM

Anise Mastin is a career professional who has worked with some of the biggest names in modern business, such as Google and IBM.

Mastin started her career in tech at IBM and was there for over 11 years. She primarily worked in the company's marketing division, starting as a Product Marketing Manager and ending as a Senior Marketing Program Director of Growth Initiatives.

She also worked on the marketing team at Google from 2021 to 2023 and most recently assumed a vice president role at SAP software company.

While at Google and IBM, Mastin earned major accolades, such as participation in Google's leadership program and winning the IBM Chairman's Award.

Anise Has Three Children

Aside from working in the world of big tech, Anise Mastin is also a mother.

The 62-year-old (born January 16, 1962) has three children: Dwayna Haley, Bran Mastin, and Ethan Mastin. All three appeared alongside their mother in Later Daters, helping support Mastin as she searches for love again.

Mastin has shared several social media posts over the year celebrating her kids.

In August 2021, Mastin posted on Instagram about her son Bran, positing that she could "could not be a more proud Mom:"

"My son…the dreams of your father and I realized made tangible. I remember that I barely made it to the hospital…cause you were so ready to face this world…to learn, embrace, rule, lead, give and inspire. There could not be a more proud Mom…who knows your peaks and valleys…and yet you continue to blaze an individual path— to be all that we imagined…and more."

She shared a similar post about her other son, Ethan, in February of the same year, calling him a "wonderful man:"

"The nicknames I once called you, no longer apply...myMildChild...BabyCake. For you have grown into a wonderful man. Served our country. Now leading a family. Happy Birthday Ethan Mastin...love you dearly."

Anise Does a Yearly Walk for Breast Cancer Fundraising

One of the things Anise Mastin is most passionate about is her charity work.

She notably does a 30-mile walk each year to raise money for breast cancer research, promoting her charitable effort on her official website.

