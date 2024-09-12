New Angry Birds 3 Movie Photo Excites the Fanbase

A new image sparked fan speculation, seemingly offering an update on the progress of The Angry Birds 3 Movie's production.

Sony Pictures' big-screen take on the beloved mobile game series is now prepping its third chapter. The Angry Birds 2 director John Rice and stars Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad are set to return.

Despite the animated movie franchise's middling critical reception, the series proved financially successful. The first two movies, released in 2016 and 2019, earned a respectable $505 million at the global box office (via Box Office Mojo).

Fans Get a Peek at Angry Birds 3 Movie

Fan excitement spiked as audiences got a glimpse at the longtime Angry Birds Movie character, Chuck, in the upcoming The Angry Birds 3 Movie.

The image comes from Chuck voice actor Josh Gad's personal Instagram account. This is the first look at the movie's production since it was announced in June 2024.

It features the Chuck character on the screen in front of a microphone set up against the backdrop of what seems to be a recording studio.

It is unclear where in the recording process Gad seems to be in the image. However, given the caption of a hatching chick and the actor's first public mention of the movie, it was likely posted to coincide with his first day on the film.

Following the third Angry Birds Movie announcement video (which did little to reveal anything substantial from the movie), it was reported that The Angry Birds 3 movie was being fast-tracked into production (via Deadline). To the delight of fans everywhere, this image indicates that everything is rolling along as planned.

Some have tried to determine whether this look at Gad's character could be the first image from the new animated blockbuster; however, this seems to be the same standard image of the character used for marketing materials since the first Angry Birds Movie.

When Will Angry Birds 3 Be Released?

As fan excitement over the Angry Birds 3 Movie reached a fever pitch, the next question on audiences' minds was when the new movie would be released.

Recording seems to be taking place now, which means production on the film is moving forward at full speed.

No release date for the film has been officially revealed, but that does not mean fans cannot speculate on when the movie will soar into theaters.

One thing to consider when looking at a potential release for Angry Birds 3 is its change of production company. After Sony Picture Animation was the primary distributor of the first two films, the third marks a new partnership between Angry Birds studio Rovio, publisher Sega, and Prime Focus Studios.

Despite these bureaucratic changes behind the scenes, fans can likely expect the film's production process to look similar to the first two.

Production on The Angry Birds Movie 2 started officially in August 2016 (via Variety) before taking three years to slingshot its way onto the big screen in August 2019.

If the third movie follows a similar path, then a release between 30 and 36 months after its announcement seems to make the most sense. This would put a potential release date in either late 2026 or the first half of 2027.

Previous reporting from animation studio Dentsu Entertainment seemed to list The Angry Birds 3 with a 2026 release window, but that information has since been pulled, meaning the date may be inauthentic.

Seeing as the first two movies both fell into that summer blockbuster window in their respective release years, with an expedited release, The Angry Birds 3 could hit Summer 2026. If the filmmakers take a bit more time, Summer 2027 could be a logical option as well.

The Angry Birds 3 Movie is currently in production.