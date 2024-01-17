The terrifying circumstances surrounding Denise Huskins' disappearance are unraveled in Netflix's new three-part series, American Nightmare.

The new true-crime series unpacks Huskins' abduction and how the police refused to believe that it was real.

American Nightmare premiered on Netflix on January 17.

Every Real Person Who is Part of Netflix's American Nightmare Cast

Denise Huskins

Denise Huskins

Denise Huskins is at the center of American Nightmare's daunting kidnapping case. She was the one who was abducted in the middle of the night while with her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, inside their home in Vallejo, California in March 2015.

Huskins was held captive for two days before being dropped off by her kidnapper at the front door of her mother's house in Orange County. The traumatic experience changed Huskins' life forever.

Matthew Muller

Matthew Muller

Matthew Muller is Denise Huskins' abductor who police officers caught in Dublin, California after a failed attempt to kidnap another girl.

As a former US Marine and summa cum laude from Pomona College before attending Harvard Law School, Muller has a noteworthy background.

Although Muller was never been charged for his actions, it was revealed that he was a person of interest from two incidents from 2009 in Palo Alto and Mountain View.

Aaron Quinn

Aaron Quinn

Aaron Quinn is Denise Huskins' boyfriend and now husband who was with her during the night of the abduction in March 2015.

Quinn claimed in his call to 911 that he was tied and drugged by the abductor and he only freed himself the morning after. Quinn was even accused of being a suspect by the Vallejo Police Department.

The police did not believe his story, but thankfully, Denise Huskins reappeared at her mother's house 48 hours later.

Amy Morton

Amy Morton

Amy Morton is one of Aaron Quinn's attorneys and Dan Russo's partner.

When Morton first heard Quinn's story about Denise's kidnapping, she described it as "absolutely incredible."

Morton told Dan that she believed his story, however, he retorted, "Nobody in f*cking North America is going to believe this story."

Dan Russo

Dan Russo

Having worked as a defense lawyer since 1978, Dan Russo acknowledged that he "never heard anything" like the case of Denise Huskin's abduction.

Russo served as Aaron Quinn's attorney alongside Amy Morton. He told the story of how he first met Quinn inside the police station and how he saved him after being detained for 18 hours.

Doug Rappaport

Doug Rappaport

Doug Rappaport was the attorney from San Francisco who Denise Huskins hired during the investigation.

Rappaport told Huskins to stop giving any more statements to the police for her own sake, telling her that the Vallejo Police Department had already thrown her under the bus.

Jane Huskins

Jane Huskins

Jane Huskins is Denise's mother who admitted that she got a "meltdown" upon learning the news that her daughter was kidnapped.

All Jane ever wanted was to hold her daughter after she was abducted. Jane also told the story of how the detectives interrogated her about Denise's character.

Mike Huskins

Mike Huskins

"It was like something hit me, " Mike Huskins, Denise's father, said in the confessional of American Nightmare.

When his daughter was kidnapped, Mike admitted that he had never met Aaron Quinn before and he did not know anything about him.

Mike described Denise as "a determined little girl" who is solely focused on achieving her dreams.

Devin Huskins

Devin Huskins

Devin Huskins is Denise's brother who also did not know anything about Aaron Quinn during the time of his sister's abduction.

As a brother, Devin only wanted to protect his sister so his level of suspicion toward Quinn was raised even further then.

Marianne Quinn

Marianne Quinn

Marianne Quinn is Aaron's mother who tells the story of how they arrived at the police station "with no idea what's going on."

She said that the police did not allow them to see Aaron because he was being questioned inside.

Marianne also admitted she did not want Aaron to "rush things" with Denise since he had just broken up with his former fiancé, Andrea, months before.

Joe Quinn

Joe Quinn

Joe Quinn is Aaron's father who openly vocalizes the sentiment that his son had never been a problem when he was being raised by them.

Joe posited that Aaron was "a good kid" who did not commit any crimes and did not do drugs.

Henry Lee

Henry Lee

Henry Lee is a journalist working for the San Francisco Chronicle who covers stories that are "worst of the worst," such as murder, sex crimes, abuse of children, and abduction.

Lee pointed out that Denise Huskin's case was "completely bizarre," noting that the city of Vallejo is a nice community and "it just feels safe here."

He also received a recording of Denise's voice telling them that she had been kidnapped, but she was fine.

Lt. Miguel Campos

Lt. Miguel Campos

Lt. Miguel Campos is an officer from the Dublin Police Department who investigated the break-in that happened in the city in June 2015.

Campos was the one who identified Matthew Muller as the suspect after retrieving his phone from the house where he broke in.

Sgt. Misty Carausu

Sgt. Misty Carausu

Sgt. Misty Carausu was one of the arresting officers who managed to find Matthew Muller inside a small cabin at South Lake Tahoe. It was her first case as a detective.

Carausu described Muller as "very quiet, composed, [and] no emotions" during the time of his arrest. She was instrumental in unearthing Muller's history of bad deeds in the past.

Tracey

Tracey

Tracey was a victim of sexual assault from Mountain View, California in 2009.

She almost suffered the same horrors and trauma that Denise Huskins experienced years after.

Tracey said that the perpetrator had a "change of heart" and decided not to rape her.

American Nightmare is now streaming on Netflix.