Hulu may have revealed that Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice will soon be streaming on the platform.

As of writing, A Haunting in Venice has grossed over $111 million at the worldwide box office despite still playing in theaters.

Producer James Pritchard stated that "they wanted to play a little bit with the horror genre" with Branagh's latest mystery film, offering fans a different experience with detective Hercule Poirot.

20th Century Studios

As shared by @WhenToStream via X (formerly known as Twitter), the Hulu streaming service now features a page for A Haunting in Venice that includes the option for users to add it to their "My Stuff" collection.

This indicates that the Kenneth Branagh-directed movie will be available to stream sometime soon on the platform.

A Haunting in Venice is a 20th Century Studios production, so by looking at other 20th Century films, specifically the window between when they were released in theaters and when they came to streaming, it can be predicted exactly when A Haunting in Venice will be available on Hulu:

The King's Man - December 22, 2021 - February 18, 2022 (58 days)

- December 22, 2021 - February 18, 2022 (58 days) Death on the Nile - February 11, 2022 - March 29, 2022 (46 days)

- February 11, 2022 - March 29, 2022 (46 days) The Bob's Burgers Movie - May 27, 2022 - July 12, 2022 (46 days)

- May 27, 2022 - July 12, 2022 (46 days) Barbarian - September 9, 2022 - October 25, 2022 (46 days)

- September 9, 2022 - October 25, 2022 (46 days) Amsterdam - October 7, 2022 - December 6, 2022 (60 days)

- October 7, 2022 - December 6, 2022 (60 days) The Boogeyman - June 2, 2023 - October 5, 2023 (125 days)

Considering all of the films above had windows between 46 and 125 days, it is almost definite that A Haunting in Venice will follow suit, but a more precise date for its streaming debut can still be predicted.

When Will A Haunting in Venice Exactly Start Streaming?

Considering Hulu has A Haunting in Venice listed as "Holiday," that could mean that it will be released sometime before October 31, which is notably Halloween.

However, that seems fairly unlikely considering the film is still in theaters as of October 20, and if it were to come out on Hulu on Friday, October 27 (the last Friday before Halloween, that would only be 42 days from when it was first released in theaters.

Seeing as it has seen a fair amount of success during its theatrical run, it is more likely to release sometime just before American Thanksgiving, which is on Thursday, November 23.

If it were to hit Hulu on Friday, November 17 (the last Friday before American Thanksgiving), that would give the film a 63-day theater-to-streaming window, which would be just longer than Amsterdam and The King's Man.

This would give A Haunting in Venice a perfectly sized window for it to maximize its theatrical profits, and it would also allow Hulu to get the film up on streaming in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.