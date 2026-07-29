Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Review: Once Again Hamish Linklater Shows Why Batman Is The World's Greatest Noir Detective

Bruce Wayne's crime-fighting alter ego, Batman, began his fictional life in issue 27 (May 1939) of the pulpy comic book series Detective Comics. His comic history evolved the character in different directions, while his on-screen adaptations proceed apace, but these oft-forgotten origins are what made Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader so refreshing when it premiered in 2024.

One of the best interpretations of the World's Greatest Detective was Batman: The Animated Series, co-created by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm. The show became a pivotal take on the world, helping create a new generation of fans. With its gorgeous throwback art design, strong writing and character interpretations, and ability to capture yet modernize Batman and his gallery of rogues, there's no doubt why it's still a high point in Bats' onscreen history.

Season 1 of Batman: Caped Crusader was explicitly bathed in noir, delivering new interpretations of classic characters that feel fresh and true to the spirit. It was a darker, more adult take on the world, with sepia tones and myriad shadows that matched realistic, unsettling versions of these characters. It's distinct from The Animated Series, but there's a clear reason why the Prime Video outing is considered by many to be that show's spiritual successor.

Season 2 continues this worldbuilding, presenting distinct versions of some of his most iconic characters alongside a few rarities and novel threats. It's a gorgeously animated, smart, and enjoyably unsettling take on the Dark Knight's oeuvre, capturing the feeling of a pulp magazine or high-end graphic novel with flair. Batman fans and admirers of good television alike shouldn't miss it.

Hamish Linklater Excels as the Bat & the Man

Prime Video

Numerous fantastic actors have played Bruce Wayne/Batman, including Michael Keaton's flawless playboy version, Robert Pattinson's brooding neophyte hero, and Kevin Conroy's nigh-flawless take on Bats. Hamish Linklater voices the cowl in Batman: Caped Crusader, and he's more than up to the task.

His Bruce Wayne is an adeptly performed superficial playboy, while Batman is appropriately no-nonsense, determined, and committed to investigation. Both sides of the Bat are captured well, and it draws out the aspects of the character that best fit a noir-styled world.

In Season 2, an excellent voice cast backs an increasingly eccentric set of Gotham criminals. Ronan Raftery makes for a strong reinterpreted Eddie Nygma/Riddler, a criminal lackey who develops his own ambitious plan for Gotham. Though some of the Riddler's obsessive intelligence is lacking in how the character is written, Raftery gives him an aggressive charisma. Matthew Needham's Joker is perhaps one of the most unique interpretations of the character we've seen onscreen, clearly deadly as he showcases grand plans for Gotham's destruction.

The rest of the cast of characters excel in their roles, small or large. Mainstays like Michelle C. Bonilla (Renee Montoya) and Krystal Joy Brown (Barbara Gordon) are exceptional. Other fresh interpretations are also unique and memorable, like Laraine Newman's Hattie Tetch (a reinterpretation of DC's Mad Hatter, Jervis Tetch). Fryda Wolff adeptly manages divergent vibes as Rose/Thorn, a distinct take on DC's plant-themed Golden Age villainess. These interpretations provide meaty roles in the spirit of the original characters, without regurgitating them.

Batman: Caped Crusader Continues Building an Immersive World

Prime Video

The world-building and character development in Batman: Caped Crusader are rich and appropriate for Batman and traditional noir spaces. Buildings and character costumes alike echo the era, and the aforementioned restyling of established villains helps build an immersive series.

These choices are smart, echoing the world and making it easier to draw the audience in. From time to time, there will be technological examples that exceed what would’ve been possible in real-life 1940s-ish America, but the series does well to create a broadly grounded atmosphere.

While all these are strengths of the series that create an engaging and unique look and feel, there are moments when the villainous characterizations could use more flair. For example, Nygma/The Riddler is menacing, dangerous, and often up to terrible schemes. There's little of the obsessive desire to outsmart Batman, however, which is both a hallmark of the character and an interesting one. There are also missed opportunities for depth because of the series' 'monster of the week' structure, with a few relevant exceptions; it would be a welcome opportunity to see more of these characters.

Batman: Caped Crusader exhibits a masterful command of an often underplayed attribute of the Bat: noir detective vibes. It's matched by a shadowy, rich, and detailed portrayal of Gotham in all its corruption and danger. These elements are part of Batman's original core and central to the film noir thematic landscape.

Linklater delivers an excellent portrayal of a complex hero, and the rest of the voice cast delivers consistently strong performances. A greater depth would be welcome, but this season nonetheless benefited from following longer-term villainous arcs in two relevant instances. A few quibbles aside, Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 is a continually pleasant reintroduction to Gotham.

Final Rating: 7/10

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 premieres Friday, July 31, on Prime Video.