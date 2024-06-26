Zoe Kravitz Controversy & Jaden Smith 'Accident' Allegations Explained

Controversy surrounds The Batman star Zoë Kravitz after an accident incited allegations of inappropriate behavior towards The Karate Kid's Jaden Smith.

Zoe Kravitz & Jaden Smith Controversy Explained

Zoë Kravitz & Jaden Smith

A post by X (formerly Twitter) user @ZozuJoestar brought a serious controversy surrounding Zoë Kravitz and Jaden Smith back into the spotlight. As of writing, the post has over 22 million views and 119,000 likes.

"[Zoë Kravitz] had one of the greatest runs of all time before that tragic accident"

The 'accident' in question refers to controversial comments from Kravitz coming back to light.

In 2013 (via Just Jared), Kravitz sat down for an interview with V Magazine alongside Transformers: Age of Extinction star Nicola Peltz.

She looked back to times she hung out with Jaden Smith, who was only 14 years old at the time while Kravitz was a decade his senior at 24 years old.

Kravitz openly admitted her amazement at Smith being only 14 years old, saying she had to "check [herself]" over her comments about him.

Noting how "handsome" he was, she openly told him, "When you're older...we'll hang out," realizing how bad her comments were at the moment due to his age:

"There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you. He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he’s so handsome, I was always like, When you’re older, you know, we’ll hang out…Nope, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14."

Fans felt uncomfortable with Kravitz's comments due to Smith being a minor when the Catwoman actress said what she said about him.

These quotes then resurfaced in 2022 after Kravitz shared her thoughts on the 94th Academy Awards where Will Smith (Jaden's father) famously slapped Chris Rock in the face onstage. Kravitz shared a post shortly after the event, snidely referring to the ceremony as "the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now."

While she reflected on her comments about the slap and the backlash she received from this incident, she avoided talking about her past comments on Jaden Smith, leaving fans disappointed and critical of her for avoiding that topic.

In the time since the original comments went public in 2014, Kravitz still has not commented on her remarks about Jaden Smith when he was a teenager.

The interview is currently making the rounds across social media as fans look back on the incident, urging Kravitz to address what she said.

Read more about other recent controversies below:

Olivia Rodrigo Jesus Shirt Controversy Explained

Is Tractor Supply 'Woke'? Controversy & Boycott Calls Explained

Blacktail Studio 'Controversy' Explained: Cam Anderson's Apology Video Breakdown