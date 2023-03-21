Zachary Levi Stirs Up Dwayne Johnson DC Drama

After a recent report revealing potential meddling by Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson in Shazam! Fury of the Gods' post-credits scene, DC star Zachary Levi sounded off with his thoughts.

Coming off the heels of last fall's Black Adam, many were wondering if Levi's Shazam would crossover with Dwayne Johnson's Teth Adam on the big screen.

With Shazam 2 now out in theaters, it is now known that was not the case. Johnson made it clear that he did not want the two heroes to cross paths as reports of the actor's "thinly veiled disdain" for the Shazam character began to make their way out to the public.

This was emphasized even further when it was reported Johnson had actually shut down ideas of having Black Adam characters show up in the Fury of the Gods post-credits stinger, one that saw Emelia Harcourt and John Economos offer Shazam a seat on the Justice Society of America (JSA).

Zachary Levi on the Dwayne Johnson Drama

In a post on his personal Instagram story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi responded to a report that Dwayne Johnson had vetoed a Black Adam crossover set for the Shazam 2's post-credits stinger.

The star's story reads "The truth shall set you free" overlayed on top of a caption from The Wrap's initial story revealing the Dwayne Johson drama.

Both Levi's DC hero (Shazam) and Johnson's Black Adam have been connected everywhere but on-screen for months, as many wondered if the two characters - who are closely tied in the world of DC Comics - would cross over in the DCU in any way.

Levi previously addressed the prospects of a Black Adam and Shazam crossover, staying adamant that all those sorts of decisions were "so far above [his] pay grade," while appearing to be "totally open to" a crossover should one come to pass:

“That’s all so far above my pay grade. I have no idea. I know that in the comics, and even in some animation, there’s been some really cool, epic battles between Shazam and Black Adam… Shazam, Superman and Black Adam. I know a lot of fans wanted that. I know I was totally open to that, but that’s all I know.”

