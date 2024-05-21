Here's when Ubisoft's XDefiant will be launching on all platforms upon its May 21 release date.

The upcoming free-to-play game, which features a meta-element of theming based on various Ubisoft games, is a fast-paced 4v4 arena first-person shooter. It's currently set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect.

When Does XDefiant Come Out?

Here are the exact times in various worldwide time zones when the public servers for Ubisoft’s XDefiant and its Preseason will go live.

On the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, they tweeted a fancy graphic showcasing when the servers will be online across the world:

Here are those times spelled out:

Tuesday, May 21:

US & Canada - 1 p.m ET / 12 p.m. CT / 10 a.m. PT

South America - 2 p.m BRT

Europe - 7 p.m CEST

Wednesday, May 22:

Oceania & Asia - 3 a.m AET

For those on computers (via Ubisoft), here are the various system requirements to play on a PC:

To prepare for its official launch, fans can go preload the game on their respective system of choice.

What to Expect in XDefiant's Preseason

As for the content that fans can expect with the game’s Preseason, everything that players saw in the previous Server Test Session will be present.

Coming straight from Ubisoft, this includes the following:

5 Factions : Echelon, Phantoms, Cleaners, Libertad, and Dedsec (this particular one needs to be unlocked or purchased)

: Echelon, Phantoms, Cleaners, Libertad, and Dedsec (this particular one needs to be unlocked or purchased) 15 Maps : Arena, Attica Heights, Dumbo, Echelon HQ, Emporium, Liberty, Mayday, Meltdown, Midway, Nudleplex, Pueblito, Showtime, Times Square, Zoo

: Arena, Attica Heights, Dumbo, Echelon HQ, Emporium, Liberty, Mayday, Meltdown, Midway, Nudleplex, Pueblito, Showtime, Times Square, Zoo 5 Game Modes: Domination, Hot Shot, Occupy, Escort, and Zone Control:

A sixth new game mode will also be available, called Ranked Mode Practice Playlist. Here, players can practice the game's upcoming ranked mode in 4v4 competitive matches for four of the game modes: Domination, Occupy, Escort, and Zone Control.

For those who partook in the Server Test Session and Insider Sessions, rewards unlocked there will be available at launch.

What's Next for XDefiant?

Tomorrow’s launch will be the start of a six-week-long preseason. Once that concludes, the game’s usual seasonal cadence will kick in.

Ubisoft plans to have a new season every three months, which will include a wide berth of content.

According to them, Year 1 of the game will include four new factions, 12 new weapons, and 12 new maps.

All the information available for what’s next is included on the roadmap below:

XDefiant releases on Tuesday, May 21, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect.

