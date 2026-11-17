X-Men '97 Season 3 has a stacked roster of mutant heroes and villains, and a good chunk of them (albeit different versions of these characters) will also appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios' 2026 MCU crossover will unite three teams from across the Multiverse to make a stand against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Alongside Earth-828's Fantastic Four and Earth-616's Avengers, the most interesting inclusion in Doomsday is the X-Men, a version of the team portrayed by Fox's X-Men actors led by James Marsden, Ian McKellen, and Patrick Stewart. Avengers: Doomsday isn't the only upcoming MCU project where mutants will be heavily featured.

X-Men '97 will return for its third season in 2027, bringing back key characters from previous seasons while expanding the storylines by moving past the core Apocalypse narrative from Season 2. Early exclusive footage from X-Men '97 Season 3 from New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2026 confirmed that the Brotherhood of Mutants will return to play a role in the story as the team tackles the rise of Graydon Creed, the new U.S. president with clear anti-mutant sentiments and seemingly spearheading a Sentinel program with patriotic styling.

Both X-Men '97 Season 3 and Avengers: Doomsday are expected to deliver a clear mutant surge in Marvel's lineup, and the timing keeps mutants visible and relevant as the broader MCU continues integrating them ahead of their proper main universe debut in the Mutant Saga. The upcoming season on Disney+ will officially include nine Marvel characters from Avengers: Doomsday, and their inclusion carries significant weight in the overarching narrative.

Perhaps the most prominent addition in X-Men '97 Season 3 is Mystique, especially after her lone appearance in the game-changing post-credits scene of the Season 2 finale, where she killed Valerie Cooper to take her place completely. Mystique is expected to take center stage in the upcoming season due to her successful infiltration of the government and taking control of X-Factor from within.

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Still, Mystique's ties to Creed are unclear. The exclusive footage from X-Men '97 Season 3 revealed that the Brotherhood are saving mutants from the same Sentinels Creed appears to bankroll, indicating that she is not a fan of what her biological son is doing inside the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, in Avengers: Doomsday, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique is part of the X-Men team going up against Doom. While she is initially seen butting heads with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, an alliance among the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and the Avengers is imminent in an effort to save the Multiverse.

X-Men '97 Season 2 brought back Gambit from the dead after his sacrifice from the show's debut season on Disney+. Following his resurrection and being saved by Rogue from Apocalypse's influence, Gambit is set to return as an active team member of the main X-Men in Season 3. The exclusive trailer confirmed that Rogue and Gambit's wedding will be one of the focal points of X-Men '97 Season 3's story, but there's a chance that something bad might happen that could force everyone to stand together in the midst of anti-mutant sentiments.

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Avengers: Doomsday will feature the return of Channing Tatum's Gambit after his memorable debut in Deadpool & Wolverine. Gambit is part of the X-Men team fighting for their lives ahead of the incursions waiting to happen.

X-Men '97 Season 3's exclusive trailer also revealed that Namor will be in attendance during Rogue and Gambit's wedding. His brief appearance in the footage suggests he might have only a minor role in the upcoming season. Namor's (Tenoch Huerta) role in Avengers: Doomsday is quite different, as he is set to be part of the team dealing directly with the threat of incursions and Doctor Doom.

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X-Men '97's upcoming season will showcase how Charles Xavier navigates an ongoing political crisis given President Graydon Creed's anti-mutant stance in the United States. This is a far different threat from Apocalypse because dealing with the government is sprinkled with loopholes and unexpected outcomes that could destabilize the X-Men from within.

Doomsday will showcase the return of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier in the looming fight for the Multiverse. He arrives as an established figure and the leading member of the X-Men, who must navigate a different kind of conflict as their world faces its end.

The Sentinels continue to be a massive problem for the mutants in X-Men '97 Season 3, especially after footage of these robots attacking innocent mutants in broad daylight was shown. They appear as government tools under an anti-mutant president, instantly posing a threat to the combined might of the X-Men and the Brotherhood.

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Avengers: Doomsday will prominently feature the Sentinels as Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom's secret weapon, using them to gain an overwhelming advantage against the Fantastic Four, Avengers, and the X-Men. Doom appears to be using them as an extension of his power against assembled heroes from multiple universes.

Deadpool is also confirmed to appear in X-Men '97 Season 3 as one of the wedding guests in Rogue and Gambit's wedding. Similar to Namor, Deadpool's presence could be minor in the upcoming season. While Marvel Studios has yet to confirm Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool's appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, marketing has been sneakily including the Merch in the Mouth in the film's promotional wave, especially after the surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where he engaged the cast and directors onstage.

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Core team members such as Cyclops, Wolverine, and Beast are expected to return in Season 3, given the series' continuity and the X-Men's status at the end of Season 2. Their Doomsday counterparts are James Marsden's Cyclops and Kelsey Grammer's Beast from the Fox films, and they are poised to play a prominent role in the clash against Doctor Doom.

Similar to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine has yet to be confirmed in Avengers: Doomsday, but it's a golden opportunity for Marvel Studios to include him in the MCU's biggest crossover to date.