Some supposed online trailers have fans convinced a Warcraft 2 movie is coming to Netflix soon.

The first Warcraft movie—set in Blizzard's beloved World of Warcraft world—was released in 2016. It brought to life this long-awaited conflict between the Alliance and the Horde on the big screen for the first time.

That first film failed to reach the lofty expectations one would expect from a Warcraft film adaptation to hit. It earned a mediocre $439 million at the worldwide box office and missed the mark critically, sitting at 29% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Is Warcraft 2 Coming to Netflix?

Fans are convinced Warcraft 2 will be released on Netflix after what looks to be a pair of trailers popped up online.

The first of these two alleged pieces of movie marketing was posted in September 2023, teasing a movie titled Warcraft 2: The Lich King. Nine months later, in early June, a second "trailer" for another Warcraft film, Warcraft 2: The Final Chapter, followed.

Both of these quote-unquote sneak peeks teased an epic sequel to the 2016 original film, hinting at more Alliance vs. Horde action and featuring the arrival of the iconic World of Warcraft character, the Lich King.

While convincing, both of these trailers are not real, and no Netflix-based Warcraft sequel is in the works.

The promos are fan-made and found their home on the Foxstar Media YouTube page, which is known for posting well-edited concept trailers instead of legitimate marketing pieces.

Instead of featuring new footage from any Warcraft 2, they largely utilize shots from the first Warcraft film and bits and pieces from World of Warcraft's iconic hyper-realistic cinematic trailers.

Is There a Warcraft 2 Movie Happening?

Just because these two Warcraft 2 movie trailers are inauthentic does not mean all hope is lost for the sequel.

Warcraft director Duncan Jones previously hinted that he was working under the assumption that a sequel to his 2016 flop was in the works. In 2017, he told fans on X (formerly Twitter) that he had to hold some narrative beats back as they "would have been in film 2" (via Nerdist).

Since then, Jones' Warcraft sequel prospects have seemingly faltered. In 2018, the filmmaker said a sequel set in his vision of the beloved video game franchise "doesn't look good."

However, just because Jones may not be involved, that is not to say another Warcraft movie will never happen.

Known entertainment insider Daniel Richtman (via Knighted Media) reported in 2020 that another Warcraft film was in development at Legendary Pictures.

While no such project has been officially greenlit, Warcraft 2 was teased again in April 2024 by Warcraft franchise director John Hight.

In a conversation with IGN, Hight teased that the idea of another Warcraft movie would "certainly be interesting," but Blizzard is ultimately a games-first company:

"[It would] certainly be interesting. We make games and I think that games will always be our core, and so Warcraft will be centered around that.I don't want to fall into the trap of 'I will be a filmmaker now.' I think leave that to the folks that really know what they're doing."

But he would not count out the idea of another film adaptation. The Blizzard executive remarked that if they can find the right person to take on the project, then "absolutely" it could happen:

"If we can find talent in other areas doing media that have that shared love and passion for 'Warcraft,' absolutely. But I think I've seen, unfortunately, some of my colleagues get enamored with the idea of becoming filmmakers and leveraging the opportunity that they have in owning the IP or controlling the IP to be an entry into filmmaking. But there are so many professionals who have been doing this for so many years, [and] there could be dozens if not a hundred films that can execute so much better. I wouldn't have somebody that only made movies come in and try and build a game like 'Warcraft,' right? So I think finding those partnerships is the right approach."

While Warcraft 2 remains unannounced, it seems like it is only a matter of time before a second Warcraft movie gets the green light. World of Warcraft is a massive IP, so it would be naive to think the original plan was to be a one-and-done movie franchise.

Warcraft is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

