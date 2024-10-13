Wanda Smith Passes Away: V103 Atlanta Radio Host Honored by Friends

V103 Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith left an incredible legacy before her tragic passing, leaving her friends and fans in shock.

What Happened to Wanda Smith?

As confirmed by radio personality Rockstar J on Instagram, longtime comedian and V103 Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith passed away in October 2024. Rockstar J worked closely with Smith as her mentee before her passing.

Smith succumbed to long-standing health issues, The Direct has learned.

Smith previously had an abscess removed from her ovary in 2017, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She spent two weeks in hospitals but recovered after about a month off the air, noting that she felt great at the time.

The radio host had another health scare in May 2015 (per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) when she was hospitalized with a colon infection. The official medical diagnosis was diverticulitis, although she returned to work before the end of the month.

She described the pain of that experience as similar to labor pains, and she took antibiotics and changed her diet in response to the incident.

The caption in Rockstar J's Instagram post described Smith as an "icon," saying he would "forever take everything [she] taught [him] and keep pushing hard" while expressing her love for the fallen media personality:

"Today the world have lost a icon a comedian a radio personality and host and my mentor I love you Wanda Smith I would forever take everything you taught me and keep pushing hard I love u so much this hurts me to the core fly high beautiful today I can’t say see you later this time it’s really goodbye."

Smith's close friend Natalie Michon shared a post in her honor on Facebook, noting that she called Smith to wish her a happy birthday before learning of her passing. She expressed gratitude for "21 years of friendship, laughter, churching and more" and sent her best wishes in her post:

"This one hurt...Wanda Smith...I'm calling you to say Happy Birthday... to find out that you have passed. This is 21 years of friendship, laughter, churching and more! Your smile was magnetic. I will forever be grateful for the time we spent. Rest well friend and give my daddy / your old friend a hug and kiss for me. I love you always."

Comedian Loni Love also shared a message of love for Smith on Facebook, calling her "a staple in the Atlanta area" and "the ultimate entertainer:"

"I am sad to hear about the passing of comedian and radio host Wanda Smith.. She was a staple in the Atlanta area and we came up in comedy together. She was the ultimate entertainer. Rest now Sis. Condolences to The Smith Family."

The V103 Atlanta station shared a statement on Instagram about Smith's death, including a lengthy message from Senior Vice President and Market Manager Rick Caffey.

He touched on the way Smith "brought so much joy and care servicing the Atlanta community," highlighting her efforts behind the scenes to "make a difference" for people who were in need of help.

"Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family. In her role at V-103, dating back to 2006, Wanda Smith brought so much joy and care servicing the Atlanta community. Wanda’s impact touched lives beyond making us laugh... Many times she championed efforts behind the scenes to make a difference in the lives of those who were without. Rest In Peace Wanda, as You take your place among the Stars. We will Miss You."

According to a bio from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Smith was a veteran stand-up comedian who worked at Atlanta's V103 radio station for over 17 years.

Her morning show, which she joined in 2012, was the highest-rated in the 18-34-year-old demographic for a time (via Nielsen Audio).

In her time off the air, she showed off her comedy chops on stage at the Atlanta Comedy Theatre every Saturday night with two shows per night. She was known for her love of Atlanta, even being named Atlanta's Happiest Girl in Atlanta's Good Life Magazine in their Who's Who in Black Atlanta Empowered Women's edition.

If that was not enough, Smith also started her own organization called Girls Stand Together, which was meant to "[empower] young girls to be amazing young women."

Smith was also at the center of controversy with comedian Katt Williams in 2018, as detailed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Williams explained how Smith's husband, LaMorris Sellers, pointed a gun at him outside the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.

Williams further explained his issues with Smith in an interview with ESPN's Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast in January.

He told Sharpe about an interview he had with Smith, where he was promised that they would not talk about his kids, his experience in jail, or anything too negative. Unfortunately, the interview ended with both parties insulting one another, and Smith was eventually let go from Atlanta V103.

The Direct sends its deepest condolences to Wanda Smith, her family, and friends during this difficult time.