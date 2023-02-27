Venom 2 Nearly Included More of Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Tom Holland's Spider-Man made a surprise appearance in Venom: Let There Be Carnage's post-credits scene, but director Andy Serkis revealed that the MCU hero could've been featured "a little more."

The aforementioned post-credits scene came months before the Multiverse-infused story of Spider-Man: No Way Home, setting up the threequel.

In the sequence, Venom and Eddie Brock were transported into Earth-616 (the MCU's world), with the pair then watching a TV screen with Holland's Peter Parker being shown in the news.

Holland previously commented about his brief Venom 2 role, noting that he "genuinely doesn't know" if he will come face-to-face with Tom Hardy's titular symbiote anti-hero in a future movie.

Venom 2 Director Explains Spider-Man's Surprise Appearance

Speaking with GQ Magazine, Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis discussed the sequel's post-credits scene and Tom Holland's surprise cameo as Spider-Man.

Serkis first admitted that he was "unsure" about the "level of involvement" of Sony's extended Marvel universe to the MCU:

“It was unsure as to the level of involvement that world would meet with our world.”

The Marvel director then confirmed that there were drafts of the script that had "a little more" of Holland's web-slinger in the post-credits scene:

“There were drafts which had more, a little more, of the other. The unspoken. It was very, very carefully chosen.”

Serkis' comments align with a past quote from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who previously shared that "there was a lot of coordination" between the teams behind Venom 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home to pull off the monumental post-credits scene:

“There was a lot of coordination — and if you don’t know all the coordination yet, I’m not going to be the one to tell you — but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the 'Venom' team and the 'No Way Home' team... We worked together on it.”

Will Tom Holland's Peter Parker Meet Tom Hardy's Venom?

Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed that Earth-616's (villainous) visitors returned to their respective universes, including Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom. However, the threequel's own post-credits scene revealed that part of Venom's symbiote was left on Earth-616.

That said, the chances of seeing Tom Holland's Peter Parker cross paths with Hardy's Venom are slim unless another big Multiverse-related incident (incursion?) happens in the future.

Still, Venom 2 director Andy Serkis previously said that the purpose of the sequel's post-credits scene is to let fans know that the MCU and Sony's Spider-Man universe "are going to somehow collide" but they wanted to do it in "a way that it still leaves so much open."

Serkis also mentioned in a past interview that he thinks all roads point to a potential face-off between Venom and Spider-Man, saying that there are villains "[the titular symbiote] can come up against before he gets to, let's place this very clearly, before he gets to Spider-Man."

This could hint that there's still a chance that Holland's web-slinger would clash with Hardy's Venom, potentially in a movie with a grand scale like Avengers: Secret Wars.