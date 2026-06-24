Universal Is Opening a New Resort and Theme Park for Children, and It's a Bold Commitment

Universal Studios is a name recognized by millions around the world thanks to its legendary theme parks. Of course, there's Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando in the United States, but there are also theme park locations in Japan, Beijing, and Singapore. Last year, the company impressed everyone with the insane attention to detail and scale that they brought to its new location in Orlando, Epic Universe.

Now, in 2026, they have another theme park on the way with Universal Kids Resort. Opening on July 1, 2026, this location is different than the rest for one key reason: it's entirely geared towards children. From the IPs present, to the rides around the park, and even the smaller details such as aggressively nice and supportive staff or signs at kids' eye level—this is the place Universal Studios hopes to see families spend their vacations at.

The Direct was invited out to Frisco, Texas, where Universal Kids Resort resides, in order to preview the theme park before its official grand opening.

Cause Mayhem With the Minions Vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club

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Causing Chaos Under The Sun.

The Minions Vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club land was easily the most themed of the areas at Universal Kids Resort, and a place where someone clearly had a lot of fun planning out the shenanigans that guests would be witness to. There are dozens of life-size Minion statue setups, depicting all sorts of crazy scenarios, mostly focused on the rivalry between the yellow and purple Minions.

The main ride in Bello Bay Club is the Bello Bay Cruise, which is a water raft ride where riders are thrown into the middle of yellow and purple Minions facing off on all sides of them. The other ride in the land is Bello Bay Golf Cart Derby, which is themed around Minions causing a game of golf to go off the rails—something translates to a classic kids rotating ride.

For food, visitors can set their sights on Boutique and Bites, which, on top of selling souvenirs, is where you can get your themed food for the land. This includes treats such as pineapple and grape slushies, banana and grape popcorn, and a mac & cheese cone.

This land has several play areas for the children, akin to what you'd see at a water park, with water spraying everywhere and splash pads.

Visit Shrek's Swamp for a Fairytale Story

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Are You a Believer?

The key attraction in Shrek's Swamp is Shrek & Fiona's Happily Ogre After. This ride takes riders in a Shrek-themed car down a track, where you see various art depicting key moments in the films, as a voiceover quickly catches you up on how Shrek and Fiona came to be.

Of course, children will be thrilled to learn that they can meet Fiona and Shrek themselves and have the interaction they've always dreamed of.

Then there are two play areas. The first is Shrek's Swamp Rompin' Stomp, an interactive dry playground for those who don't want to worry about drying off. Then, for those that miss being soaked, there's Shrek's Swamp Splash & Smash, a kid play area that lives up to its name—and where you can get absolutely soaked thanks to a bucket of water that slowly refills and empties on those below every few minutes.

If you get hungry, be sure to stop by Swamp Snacks, where you can grab a pretzel in the shape of Shrek's face or Donkey's cookies and cream waffle.

Stop By Puss In Boots' Del Mar for a Tres Leches

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The Land Is Filled With Fun Spanish Themes and Colorful Art.

The first thing you will see heading into Del Mar is some cute artwork of Puss In Boots and some of his compatriots on various buildings and signage. The Spanish theme is clear and sprinkled throughout the land, alongside some carnival games for added flair.

The first ride visitors will notice is the Swings Over Del Mar, which is your standard carousel, swinging seats setup. The colors and decoration of the actual ride were colorful and will surely attract plenty of attention. For fans of shows, there's a big stage in this land that puts on a silly puppet performance for park goers called Mama Luna's Adopt a Kitty Day!

The main spot for food was the Comidas y Leche, a Mexican restaurant with items such as Humpty Dumpty's chicken quesadilla, elotes, tres leches, and a sweet Bootsicle drink. There's also Tienda del Dulces candy shop next door, which offers more sweets if the tres leches wasn't enough.

Meet a Raptor at Jurassic World

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Welcome to Jurassic World.

It would be a Universal park without a foray into Jurassic World. One of the key draws of Jurassic World: Adventure Camp is being able to meet Tango, the baby raptor, whose trainer will teach you all about him and maybe even let you pet him.

Jurassic World Adventure Camp has a small coaster in it as well, called Cretaceous Coaster, where riders are tasked with finding Bumpy the dinosaur, who has gone missing.

There are two other rides in the area, including the Pteranodrop (a gentle drop ride) and Mr. DNA's Double-Helix Spin, an interesting version of a teacup-style ride mixed with a Ferris wheel.

There are the usual play areas as well, some modeled after dinosaurs, such as a Stegosaurus. Additionally, there is the largest play area in the park, which features scaleable rope contraptions high above the sky.

For food, adventurers can take a break from the sun in the Jurassic World Canteen, where they can have some mego dino nuggets, an empanada hot dog, a carnivore beef bowl, a campfire chicken bowl, and a berry refresher.

Visit Goofy Goobers In Bikini Bottom

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Goofy Goobers Is Brought to Life.

SpongeBob is a staple of any childhood, so it's no surprise that visiting Bikini Bottom is possible at Universal Kids Resort.

The first attraction you'll likely see is the Jellyfish Fields Jamboree, a floating spinner ride meant to simulate riders catching jellyfish alongside SpongeBob himself. Then there's the Barnacle Bus, where kids ride on the aforementioned bus as it goes back forth in a curve (like a toned-down version of the carnival pirate ship).

Then there's Bobbing Barrels, which is another spinning ride that lets everyone shoot each other with water guns alongside giant versions of Patrick and Sandy. Finally, there's Mrs. Puff's Boating School, yet another spinning ride that reaches some height as well.

There are two play areas here, Mussel Beach and Pineapple Paradise, which both, surprise surprise, will get everyone soaked.

Bikini Bottom is home to another character meet-and-greet where you can meet SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Squidward, and Sandy Cheeks.

For food, the park recreated the iconic Goofy Goober's, which offered delights such as the triple gooberberry sundae, double chocolate molar blowout, Mr. Razzleberry sundae, a pineapple fizzy drink, a goofy gooburger, chum bucket tendies, and the aye aye chicken sandwich.

Party at TrollsFest With Poppy

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Ever Wanted to Be One With Glitter?

TrollsFest is the second land here that offers a kid-friendly roller coaster ride, which lets riders onto the Armadillo Bus as you weave through the land alongside Branch and Poppy.

Spinning rides are all the rage, and TrollsFest offers yet another with Hair in the Clouds, with a balloon ride theme that lifts riders into the sky as it goes round and round.

For food, attendees can grab a wide variety of treats at Trolls Eatz, including Poppy's cake, Queen Barb's rock n roll red velvet cookie, and Lonesome Flats cavatappi alfredo. Additionally, BroZone Cones offers refreshment from the heat with soft-serve ice cream.

In TrollsFest, there is another character meet-and-greet with Poppy and her friends, and a show-dance party hybrid with King Trollex. Like Puss in Boots' land, TrollsFest also has its own stage show called Trolltastic Concert Countdown.