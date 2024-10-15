YouTubers TwoSet Violin have fans anxious as it seems they may be ending their time working together.

Brett Yang and Eddy Chen, aka TwoSert Violin, started making YouTube videos together in 2013, mixing their backgrounds as classically trained violinists with (of all things) comedy.

The pair have amassed over 4.3 million subscribers with some of their more popular videos (like classical covers of beloved pop songs) hitting in the tens of millions when it comes to views

Is This The End of TwoSet Violin?

A new post from YouTube stars TwoSet Violin (aka Brett Yang and Eddy Chen) has their followers worried the duo is ending.

Posted on the pair's official Facebook page, the statement declared, "This will be the last piece of content we post as TwoSet Violin," sharing several photos of the duo throughout the years:

"This will be the last piece of content we post as TwoSet Violin. It’s been a wild ride with you all for the last 11 years. We’ve all grown up together and it’s kinda surreal that we’re ending our chapter here. Thank you for all the laughs, the genuine encounters in real life and all the special moments we’ve had with you online and offline. Much love, Brett and Eddy"

On the group's X/Twitter account, a single heart emoji was posted, eliciting hundreds of replies from fans worried about their potential breakup.

Not much more explanation from Yang or Chen has been given, besides another message on their social media channels for their official merchandise line.

On the TwoSet Apparel Instagram account, a post went up saying, "What began as a fun way to share our love for music and humour has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined:"

"It’s been 11 years since TwoSet Violin started, and 9 years since we launched TwoSet Apparel. What began as a fun way to share our love for music and humor has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined. Over the years, we’ve loved seeing TwoSet Apparel become a symbol of this incredible community."

They added that fans looking to get a piece of merch from the duo should do so quickly, as they "[announce] the FINALE of this chapter for TwoSet Apparel:"

"Now, with a mix of gratitude and nostalgia, we’re announcing the FINALE of this chapter for TwoSet Apparel. To celebrate, we’re having our 11th Anniversary Sale – your LAST chance to grab your favorite pieces before we say goodbye! Thank you for every order, every story shared, and for being with us every step of the way. We couldn’t have done it without you!?"

In the time since these initial posts, much of the pair's social media presence has been pulled. Some videos from their channel have started to be deleted, and almost all of their Instagram content has vanished as well.

In what a certain contingent of fans has considered something of a bizarre move, the pair uploaded a video like everything was normal mere hours before their announcement, making it unclear what exactly was happening

To some, it seems that the pair may be calling it quits; however, others have speculated that the use of "this chapter" in their announcement online could indicate that this is just the beginning of a new era for the duo.

What exactly that means, whether it be the Yang and Chen going into business for themselves as solo artists or the duo ditching their comedy content for more series traditionally classical musical ventures, remains to be seen.

But surely, in the coming days and weeks, fans will find out what exactly is happening to the TwoSet Violin crew.

TwoSet Violin can still be followed on YouTube and Instagram.