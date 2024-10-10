Amazon Prime Video is introducing fans to a cast of charismatic personalities thanks to its new series, The Tribe.

Set on the sunny streets of Los Angeles, the new streaming reality show follows a group of Indian influencers trying to make a name for themselves in California.

The primary cast's online ventures are funded and fueled by one ultra-wealthy benefact as he put together this team of social media stars.

Meet the Cast of Amazon Prime Video's The Tribe

Alanna Panday

Instagram: @alannapanday

Alanna Panday is one of The Tribe's influencers trying to make a name for herself as a part of the show's online collective. Panday has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram and is the cousin of popular Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.

Her online presence is usually highlighted by looks at her family life, including many posts about her husband.

Alaviaa Jaaferi

Instagram: @alaviaajaaferi

Alaviaa Jaaferi wants to put her stamp on the packed online landscape of Los Angeles-based influencers. Another member of the series' central 'Tribe,' Jaaferi has a connection to the rich and famous, being the daughter of Bollywood actor, comedian, and dancer Jaaved Jaaferi.

Fans of Jaaferi know her for her lifestyle, makeup, and fashion content, as well as her work as a professional model.

Alfia Jafry

Instagram: @alfia_j

While Alfia may have the smallest follower count amongst the show's team of influencers (14,000 on Instagram), that does not mean she will work any less hard to plant her flag in the LA social media scene.

Jafry is best known for her social media work centering on fashion, makeup, and her personal lifestyle choices.

Aryaana Gandhi

Instagram: @aryaanag

Aryaana Gandhi is not just a social media mega-star but is also known for being an Indian pop singer whose track "Butterflies" can be heard during Season 1 of The Tribe.

She has amassed over 159,000 followers on Instagram and is more commonly recognized by her stage name Yaani.

Srushti Porey

Instagram: @srushtiporey

Srushi Porey is another of the influencers at the heart of The Tribe's digital collective. She has 311,000 followers on Instagram and even makes video content on YouTube as well.

Her online presence is highly curated with every post fitting a specific aesthetic.

Hardik Zaveri

Instagram: @hardikzaveri

Hardik Zaveri is the one who is making The Tribe happen. He is an Indian businessman and is funding the effort to bring this group of influencers together.

Speaking to Indian Express, Zaveri described the premise of the series as "bring[ing] this incredible group of talented women together under one roof, to create dynamic content as a united force:"

"My vision is to bring this incredible group of talented women together under one roof, to create dynamic content as a united force. I firmly believe that working as a collective amplifies everything—whether it’s wealth, fame, or style. My role in this journey is to provide them with the tools and resources they need to achieve all that and more."

Ivor McCray

Instagram: @ivor

Ivor McCray sits on the periphery of The Tribe as the husband to one of its primary cast members Alanna Panday. McCray is a creative director originally from Washington DC.

He and Panday got married in March 2023, shaking the social media world as the uber-popular influencer tied the knot with McCray.

The Tribe is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.