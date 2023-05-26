The Rings of Power Star In Talks for Multiple Marvel Roles

One Rings of Power actor revealed that he is in contact with Marvel Studios about a potential role.

As the MCU evolves in the Multiverse Saga, Marvel Studios has been reaching out to several notable actors to expand its roster of heroes and villains.

The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito confirmed that he had talks with Marvel Studios about taking a role in the Loki series, but decided to hold out for a film role instead.

Kingsman star Taron Egerton also shared that he met with Marvel Studios executives, but he didn't specify if he's up for a role within the MCU.

Meanwhile, Thomas Hayden Church, who returned as Sandman in Spider-Man: No Way Home, pointed out that he had talks with Marvel about the possibility of the villain returning in the future.

Rings of Power Actor Reveals Marvel Talks

Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir

Speaking with Variety, Rings of Power actor Ismael Cruz Córdova shared that he has a "very good relationship" with Marvel Studios' casting directors, noting that the studio already reached out to him about different projects.

Interestingly, Córdova confirmed that he was in the running to play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but Will Poulter landed the role instead:

“I really wanted that one, but Will Poulter looks amazing doing it so I’m not mad. But that was a hard one because I love that whole storyline.”

In Prime Video's Rings of Power, the 36-year-old Puerto Rican actor portrays Silvan Elf Arondir. The actor's other roles include The Mandalorian, The Undoing, and Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

Who Will Ismael Cruz Córdova Play in the MCU?

The fact that Ismael Cruz Córdova is in talks for different roles in the MCU suggests that the actor's immense talent has caught the eye of Marvel Studios.

It remains to be seen which character the Rings of Power actor will portray in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's possible that Córdova could end up portraying one of the members of the X-Men in the MCU or a cosmic character like Silver Surfer since he was already in the running for Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

While his age (36 years old) is not ideal for someone like Miles Morales, Córdova previously told Yahoo in September 2022 that his dream Marvel role is to portray Hector Ayala aka White Tiger, pointing out that he loves "characters that are improbable heroes:"

“I love characters that are improbable heroes that are people that have got the worst deck dealt. That is my story. And I find that is many of our stories. And life is not just this little journey of redemption. How many of us were bullied? How many of us were poor? How many of us cast away? How many of our identities were something that you couldn’t be. A lot of us got cards that were a bad deck.”

In Marvel Comics, Hector Ayala is the first White Tiger before passing on his legacy to his daughter, Ava. The character's powers include feline-like abilities when wielding the Tiger Amulet.

Hopefully, Córdova's Marvel role will be announced soon.

Rings of Power Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video.