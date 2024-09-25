A new update has some worried about the potential for a Season 2 of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer.

Based on the light novel of the same name, the newly debuted anime adaptation has captured audiences, telling the story of a 30-year-old who, after years of humming and hawing, decides to take up the life of an adventurer despite it being known to be a young man's game.

Season 1 debuted in July and finally came to an end on Tuesday, September 24. While Ossan's debut season may be done, that has not stopped audiences from clamoring for more.

Fans Are Worried About Ossan Newbie Adventurer Season 2

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer director Shin Katagami may have inadvertently cast uncertainty surrounding Season 2 of the hit anime series.

Katagami, by way of a post on the anime's animation house Yumeta's X (formerly Twitter) profile, worried fans by branding the Season 1 finale as the show's "conclusion:"

"The TV anime 'Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha' has now reached its conclusion, but the original work and the comic book adaptation are still ongoing. There's no shortage of original work!"

No word on a potential Season 2 has been made public, but many had assumed a sophomore effort was on the cards for the 2024 anime.

If Katagami is to be believed though, then that may not be the case, and the series could be one-and-done

The manga the anime is based on has nine total volumes of story to adapt, so it is not as though Katagami and co. are lacking any sort of narrative fodder to bring into a second season.

Will The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Season 2 Happen?

As of writing, a second season of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer has not been greenlit; however, that is by no means confirmation it will not happen (even despite what the series director may say).

Typically, in the anime sphere, titles are given renewals one season at a time, with these announcements sometimes coming quite some time after the last season's end.

Just look at a show like the uber-popular Solo Leveling which debuted earlier this year. Despite the series coming out in the first quarter of 2024, Solo Leveling only just received an official Season 2 announcement in mid-September.

It is not as though The Ossan Newbie Adventurer has failed to capture an audience either. The series is currently rated at a stellar 4.8 out of five on Crunchyroll with over 36.6 thousand reviews.

That is not to say critical reception of a title is the only thing factored in a potential renewal, but it certainly helps.

The show has also only dipped its toes into the greater story told by the manga it is based on.

There is no lack of directions to go following Season 1's end, and the first 12 episodes have only started audiences down the path of its world and ever-expanding fantasy adventure.

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer has done everything it can to make a good case to continue its story in a second batch of episodes. It will just be a matter of the powers that be signing off on it.

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Season 1 is now streaming on Crunchyroll.