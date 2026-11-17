James Gunn has assembled a very impressive cast for his Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow. Plenty of familiar faces are returning, including David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, and a group of newcomers is also joining the fray. Lars Eidinger brings Brainiac to life on the big screen for the first time, while Xolo Maridueña gets a second shot at playing Blue Beetle. But it's hard to move past the green elephant in the room, since as many questions as answers surround Aaron Pierre's John Stewart.

Pierre landed a role in Man of Tomorrow before Lanterns Season 1 had a chance to air. The fanbase at large assumed the HBO show would feature a smooth transition between the older Green Lantern, Hal Jordan, and his mentee, John. Instead, Lanterns' story was a rollercoaster that didn't slow down until the final episode, when John finally embraced his heroic nature.

Marvel Studios

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Aaron Pierre explained that Man of Tomorrow will feature fewer bumps for his character and that he's happy to be part of a "band" that includes the Man of Steel.

"Whenever Superman is in the orbit, it oftentimes means that there is a world, universe-level threat. What more exciting environment to put John Stewart and his skillset into? John has dreamt of, in my opinion and my perspective, of moments like that, where there is a galactic threat and here is my moment to contribute to the saving of the world, saving of humanity, saving of peace and harmony. And so it's great to be with the band and get to rock and roll a little bit, you know?"

The "rock and roll" comment stands out because it teases an action-packed next adventure for John. Of course, Gunn is famous for his unique fight sequences. And now he'll have a second Green Lantern, one with an artistic background, at his disposal. However, despite the connective tissue, the Lanterns' creative team wasn't looking ahead as they worked on the show.

Showrunner Chris Mundy sat down with Entertainment Weekly and gave his side of the story, explaining that he was focused on John and John alone.

We really saw it in the context of our little eight-episode thing. We wanted to end very definitively. We wanted John’s role to be very clear, and then from there hand it off to whatever James [Gunn] was gonna do. We just wanted to put the period on the end of our sentence, basically.

Following Man of Tomorrow, though, Mundy will have to write another sentence because Lanterns Season 2 is in the works. The big question now is who John can expect to have his back when he returns to HBO in the not-so-distant future.

John Stewart's 'Band' Can Only Get Bigger in the DCU

HBO

The Lanterns finale went out of its way to give Hal Jordan a proper send-off. The mystery of his death was put to bed, while the Halogram got to say goodbye to John. With Guy Gardner relegated to space duty, nobody from the Green Lantern Corps is around to support John. Lanterns can solve that problem by introducing a new character, one who isn't as disillusioned as Hal or as argumentative as Guy Gardner.

Giving Earth another Green Lantern would be the easy solution; Kyle Rayner and Jessica Cruz are waiting in the wings for their live-action opportunities. But an even better fit might be Kilowog, the Green Lantern Corps' enforcer. He has a rough exterior, but he cares deeply about the members of his organization. John doesn't want to play by the Guardians' rules. Maybe he'll play by Kilowog's, though, since the alien always puts the greater good above his own self-interest.